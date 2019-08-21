PRINCETON — Princeton will soon be the home of a new EMS education center that will be tops in the state.
The $3 million 20,000-sq.-ft. facility, located beside the Princeton Rescue Squad on Stafford Drive, should be finished by the end of the year, said Stacey Hicks, the squad’s CEO.
Hicks said the project got off the ground two years ago after several years of planning, with a fundraising effort that resulted in major donations from the Preservati family, the Shott Foundation and Princeton Health Care as well as many from residents and businesses.
“We have raised $1.7 million total,” he said. “The Kendrick family has pledged to match up to $400,000 this year.”
If the money is raised, that would bring the total to $2.5 million with the matching funds, so a strong campaign effort is now underway to reach that $400,000.
“We are coming to the home stretch,” he said. “We need a little push around the last turn.”
Hicks said the center will not only provide the needed education for EMS professionals, it will also accommodate the public for first aid and CPR training.
One of the training rooms will actually have the back of an ambulance that has been removed from a chassis as well as a fake bathroom used to show how a person who has fallen in the shower or had a heart attack must be lifted.
A simulation lab, he said, will help create about any scenario an EMS professional may face in the field.
“Break-out” rooms are also in the facility and provide specialized training in areas like cardiology.
Hicks said a lecture lab will have elevated seating and accommodate about 100 with a work station included in the presentation and 200 without the station. TV monitors will be on the walls.
“It will also have all of the latest electronics,” he said. “Everything will be state of the art.”
At the other end of the facility is the emergency shelter, which will accommodate about 250 people and include bathrooms, a commercial size kitchen and large pantry.
Although the main purpose has always been the EMS education center, Hicks said it became clear an emergency shelter is also needed.
“A few years ago, the turnpike was closed,” he said, leaving people stranded and running out of gas and supplies. “We had to go out there and take six-wheelers and go up and down the turnpike to get people out of there.”
But all motels were full, so people had to be taken to the rescue squad building to stay.
“Then we had to evacuate the Towers (apartments),” he said. “That got us thinking about doing this part of the project.”
Hicks said it’s for anyone who needs it in an emergency disaster, regardless of where they are from.
“It even has its own generator,” he said, so losing power in the area would not impact it. The shelter also includes a handicap accessible shower.
Not only that, the facility is built to withstand about any weather conditions, he said, with a solid 12-inch concrete wall reinforced with steel and brick on the outside.
“You wouldn’t want to bring someone to an emergency shelter and get blown away,” he said of the possibility of being hit by the remnants of a hurricane or a tornado.
The shelter will be available for community groups to use as a meeting place.
Hicks said the education center also has an economic impact component and will be a “regional center.”
“We are creating jobs, trying to make sure Mercer County and surrounding counties have the best EMS services possible,” he said, adding that 95 percent of EMS graduates find jobs quickly.
Students will also be coming from all around to Princeton for the education center, he said.
“We already have people from Charleston, Beckley and from all over coming here (to the current very small center),” he said. “If you educate somebody, they can make their own living. Right now, there is a nationwide shortage of EMTs and paramedics.”
Hicks said the facility has been a “huge, huge undertaking” for the squad, but the result is something the community can be proud of.
“There won’t be an equivalent to it,” he said. “The only one even close is in Charleston, but it’s nothing to the degree we will have. This one will be one of the leaders in the country. I have been to every education facility in the state and this one by far will surpass them all.”
But Hicks said it would not have been possible without community support.
“We’ve been really blessed that we’ve been able to raise the funds we have raised,” he said. “The best thing about this community is people get behind good projects. And our people are educated to the degree they save lives.”
Everyone will benefit from the new center, he added.
“It’s a big deal. It’s going to be amazing.”
Anyone wanting to make a donation can send a check to the Princeton Rescue Squad Building Fund, 701 Stafford Drive, Princeton. WV 24740.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
