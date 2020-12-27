As a general rule, sports are dominated by the binary concepts of winning and losing. For every winner, there is conversely, a loser. For every loser, there is a winner And don’t cite soccer as the exception — somebody at some point eventually wins any given league outright.
But for 2020, the overwhelming sports narrative concerns loss, from the global level on down to the local. The culprit for this situation is relatively easy to single out: the COVID-19 pandemic. With a few conspicuous exceptions, every one of 2020’s big sports stories at the Four Seasons Country level incorporates the theme of loss. So we might as well begin with the biggest loss leader of all.
1. COVID ruins everything:
When it became obvious that the COVID-19 pandemic was under way in March, all hell broke loose in the sporting world.
The VHSL state basketball tournament in Richmond was shut down in progress. Likewise for the WVSSAC state basketball tournament in Charleston. All high school spring sports in both Virginia and West Virginia were subsequently canceled in “The Lost Spring,” which permanently robbed thousands of high school athletes of their respective senior seasons.
All college basketball post season tournaments — from the lowest levels all the way up to the NCAA March Madness — also closed shop for the pandemic. All college spring sports seasons — including those held locally at Bluefield College, Bluefield State and Concord University — were subsequently canceled.
What, in retrospect, would have been the last season of Appalachian League baseball as a minor league spectacle, was wiped from the slate due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In professional sports at the national level, the interrupted NASCAR, NBA and NHL seasons and the not-yet-started MLB season were reconfigured in such away to let their respective competitive frameworks proceed — most of it with few or no spectators present. Whether or not the champions who emerged from these altered professional seasons seemed particularly compelling or authentic or worthy was in the eye of the beholder.
Toward the end of summer, the Virginia High School League dealt with the COVID-19 issue by canceling all fall sports — obviously including football. After pushing the season back from its original starting date, the WVSSAC chose to conduct fall sports (including football) with eligibility for competition weekly determined by a color-coded map representing the level of COVID-19 transmission in a given county. It made for a confusing, frustrating and utterly unpredictable fall season. The WVSSAC football championships were ultimately decided — by default — a week before the Super Six was originally slated to take place in Wheeling.
For all practical purposes, no local colleges played fall sports. The fall football seasons at Concord University and Bluefield College were cancelled with shorter spring 2021 schedules promised. All levels appeared headed in the same direction, but a schism occurred within the Big Five conferences. The ACC, SEC and Big 12 chose to proceed with fall football. The Pac 12 and Big 10 wanted to wait until spring. The three dissenting conferences forged ahead and before long, complaints from the coaching ranks resulted in the Big 10 reversing course. The Pac-12 had little recourse but to cave in.
The quality of the season which this scenario produced was a decidedly uneven product, hobbled by approved player opt-outs, contact tracing quarantines, game cancellations and a general game atmosphere significantly inferior to normal NCAA Division I college football. In the end, this year’s BCS quartet is Alabama (SEC), Notre Dame (ACC), Clemson (SEC) and Ohio State (Big 10). While other bowl games are being played this bowl season, at least 20 programs who qualified opted not to accept bowl bids this year.
West Virginia University (5-4) will appear in the Liberty Bowl on New Year’s Eve, playing Army (9-2). According to head coach Justin Fuente of Virginia Tech (5-6) the Hokies voted as a team to end Virginia Tech’s nation-leading 27 game bowl streak by refusing to accept a bid this year.
While the NBA “bubble” was probably a success story in terms of keeping athletes COVID-free, this year’s NFL football season has possibly been the steadiest example of resilience during the current pandemic. There have been high points. There have been quarantines. There have been COVID outbreaks. But even considering the Pittsburgh Steelers’ franchise-record early season run, the overall spectacle of pro games are still not up to normal levels.
College basketball at the highest levels are currently underway and give local sports fans hope. The West Virginia and Virginia Tech mens programs are both ranked. High school basketball (with tightly-restricted fan attendance) has finally tipped off in Virginia, along with other winter sports. Local fans remain hopeful that West Virginia prep hoops will get under way in January. Virginia high school fans are also looking forward to a six-game ‘spring’ football season that kicks off in late February.
That’s the big picture. Here’s a summary of a few local high points:
2. Bluefield State announces the reboot of Big Blues football
This past fall, Bluefield State College President Robin Capehart announced major changes to the Big Blues athletic programs, including the return of football and 12 other varsity sports to the campus for the 2021-2022 school year. The football program, which has two HBCU National Titles as part of its tradition, but that program folded in 1980. A new football coach, Tony Coaxum, was promptly hired in October and the hiring of staff quickly followed.
Sports being added in addition to football are: women’s soccer, women’s golf, women’s swimming, women’s bowling, women’s acrobatics and tumbling, women’s indoor track and field, women’s outdoor track and field, men’s indoor track and field, men’s outdoor track and field, men’s swimming and wrestling.
3. The transformation of the Appalachian League:
Resistance to the Minor League Contraction proposal that was put forth in 2019 was for all practical purposes dissipated once and for all by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which basically shut down all minor league baseball leagues across the country. What would in hindsight prove the Appalachian League’s final season as a rookie league entity went out not with a bang, but a whimper.
The October surprise came early, however, when MLB — which has owned the Appalachian League all along — and USA Baseball announced the Appalachian League would be reborn in 2021 as a summer wood bat league incorporating elite college talent. The Princeton Rays, Bluefield Blue Jays and Mercer Cup are sadly gone. But there will be a new source of summer baseball coming to Princeton and Bluefield — teams yet-to-be named — which is being touted as a talent-laden and more fan-friendly incarnation of small town ball than the now-defunct rookie leagues ever were.
4. The Beaver-Graham game that wasn’t:
The annual Beaver-Graham football game at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield — considered one of high school football’s Great American Rivalries and the most heavily-attended regular season high school football game in both states — was one of the first conspicuous casualties of the 2020 fall season. While the WVSSAC ultimately decided to proceed with fall football, the VHSL did not. A game which had been played annually since 1937 was not played.
Graham will embark on unique six-game football season beginning in February. The Beavers are going to sit this one out, also. Hopefully, the series will resume in the fall of 2021.
5. Karen Miller’s last season coaching PikeView girls basketball:
Karen Miller, a barrier-breaking coach in the local post-segregation era, wrapped up her 33-year Mercer County coaching career at PikeView High School with a spectacular 18-8 season that included a Co-Regional tournament victory over longtime post-season antagonist Wyoming East and state quarterfinal victory over defending state champ Fairmont State in the state quarterfinals at Charleston. Miller’s chance to retire on the highest note possible, however, fell victim to COVID-19. The state championship bid ended when Governor Jim Justice called off the WVSSAC state tournament due to the pandemic.
6. Bluefield Beavers hoops dreams also in the bud by COVID
Riding a 14-game winning streak rolling into a co-regional game with Independence at the Brushfork Armory, the Beavers (21-3) had a talented, senior-laden roster and were facing their best opportunity to win a Class A state basketball title since 2014. When Justice called off the girls state tourney, that pulled the plug on the Co-Regional.
There was some hope that the basketball post-season might resume once everyone received an “all clear” regarding the pandemic. As we all know, that signal never occurred.
7. Four Seasons football soldiers on:
The 2020 fall football season conducted in Southern West Virginia under intense pandemic restrictions and protocols was one of the most stressful and frustrating campaigns coached by area high school staffs. A young, promising football team at James Monroe was virtually shut down all season by contact tracing and the dreaded color-coded map.
Two highlights of this surreal season were uplifting narratives: the rise of the Princeton Tigers and the continued excellence of the Bluefield Beavers.
After having struggled through three previous losing seasons under head coach Chris Pedigo, the installation of the spread offense two seasons back led the Tigers to its first winning season and playoff appearance since 2015. Thanks to the exploits of quarterback Grant Cochran, wide receivers Ethan Parsons and Josiah Honaker and running back Amir Powell — to say nothing of a much-improved offensive front — Princeton was a buzzworthy program in Class AAA football all they way up to their loss to South Charleston in the Class AAA state quarterfinals.
After having lost some extremely talented player’s from their 2019 state runner-up squad, the Beavers put together a 7-2 season that ended in a loss to old rival Fairmont Senior in the state semifinals at Mitchell Stadium. It was a profile in resilience. All season long Bluefield’s lineup was stressed by contact tracing requirements. The chaotic progress of the post-season — which the color-coded map ended after the semifinals — was another source of aggravation. In spite of the setbacks, the Beavers emerged with their enviable reputation firmly intact.
As a side note: tiny Montcalm achieved the rare feat of squeezing in a complete 10-game slate — something a great many high school football programs failed to do.
8. Graham wrestling wins three state titles:
It may have been the only unambiguous local victory of 2020. Graham High School’s wrestling program beat the COVID jinx, winning three state championships at the VHSL state wrestling tournament. Justin Fritz won his third consecutive individual state championship, while Jacob Puckett and Luke Martin brought home their first state title trophies.
