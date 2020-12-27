Who could have foreseen a year like 2020?
For the first time since the 1918-1919 influenza pandemic, a deadly plague marched across the globe in 2020, killing thousands and sickening millions more. Unfortunately, the coalfield counties of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia were not spared from the coronavirus pandemic, which has raged through the deep south counties for several months now.
In keeping with tradition, the newsroom staff of the Daily Telegraph has selected the Top Ten Stories of 2020, although there was never any real doubt about what our top selection would be. The coronavirus pandemic, which to date has claimed 114 lives within the core seven county coverage area of the Daily Telegraph, is our top story for the year 2020.
As one of the most tragic and disruptive years in modern history begins to wind down, the top local stories of the year are:
1. Dozens die, hundreds sickened, by COVID-19 in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia:
In a year like no other, life as we know it was turned upside down during a fateful 72 hour period in March.
For most area residents, it began as a normal year, although ominous signs emerging out of China were hard to ignore. Wuhan, a city with a population of over 11 million, was placed under lockdown after a new virus — COVID-19 — was detected. In the weeks that followed the virus spread far beyond China as new cases emerged in countries across the globe. By March 17, the plague had been confirmed in all 50 states, including West Virginia and Virginia.
On March 12, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The state’s first virus death was confirmed two days later. Four days later, on March 16, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice
declared a state of emergency for the Mountain State. From there a whirlwind of local headlines regarding the pandemic followed, including the cancellation of all schools in West Virginia and Virginia and the subsequent stay at home orders issued by Justice and Northam for West Virginia and Virginia.
On March 20, the second coronavirus case in the state of West Virginia was confirmed in Mercer County — the first of many, many more virus cases to be reported in Mercer County.
On March 21, Justice ordered the closure of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system in Mercer and McDowell counties. All businesses, other than those that were deemed essential — grocery stores, pharmacies and larger department stores that also carried food — were ordered closed in both states. Those state-ordered shutdowns dragged on for nearly two months, causing widespread economic damage in the process. Some businesses in the region, which were among those ordered to close, didn’t survive.
At first, it seemed as if life would return to normal. Businesses big and small, ATV trails, malls, parks and gyms that were ordered closed at the onset of the pandemic were slowly allowed to reopen. And the number of local virus cases began a slow downward trend. But that didn’t last for long. By May, many in our region began letting their guard down, and started traveling to known virus hotspot locations such as Myrtle Beach.
As more traveled, and brought the virus back home with them, virus cases across the region began an alarming upward spiral. That led to mask mandates in both West Virginia and Virginia in July, and the confirmation of the first COVID-19 death in Mercer County — a transient who caught the virus outside of West Virginia and came to Mercer County earlier during the state-ordered lockdowns — was confirmed by the Mercer County Health Department on July 7.
From there things went downhill quickly. An outbreak of the virus was confirmed at the Princeton Health Care Center in Mercer County that sickened both residents and staff members. Within a matter of weeks, the coronavirus death toll at the Princeton Health Care Center alone had climbed to 24, all residents of the long-term care facility who died as a result of COVID-19.
By summer, the region’s virus death toll continued to climb, as everything from Fourth of July celebrations to fairs and festivals were canceled. On July 16, even the most sacred of traditions in the region fell victim to the pandemic with the announced cancellation of the Beaver-Graham football game. For the first since 1937, Bluefield High School didn’t play its cross state rival Graham High School on the gridiron during the pandemic-disrupted year of 2020.
Today, 10 months later, our local pandemic statistics are staggering and tragic. As of Saturday Dec. 26, 51 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Mercer County alone. More than 2,500 other residents of Mercer County have contracted the virus to date with 1,070 of those virus cases currently considered active and involving individuals who are currently contagious with COVID-19.
In McDowell County, another four virus-related deaths have been reported to date, along with 11 coronavirus deaths in Monroe County. In Tazewell County, 16 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported so far this year, along with 24 deaths in Buchanan County. Six people have died as a result of the virus in Bland County with two deaths being reported in Giles County.
2. Princeton Community Hospital closes BRMC and enters management agreement with WVU:
When Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) purchased Bluefield Regional Medical Center (BRMC) in 2019, the idea was to enhance the assets at both facilities to better serve the region.
However, the pandemic and other financial factors this year led to the decision to close all in-patient and ancillary services at BRMC, leaving only the emergency department.
The closure meant many of the 340 employees impacted would have to look for work elsewhere although PCH kept as many as possible on board.
Hospital and City of Bluefield officials worked on options to utilize BRMC and that led to the purchase of the facility by Bluefield State College.
Coupled with the purchase announcement recently was the news that management of PCH would also change.
The PCH Board of Directors approved and executed an agreement that said West Virginia University Hospitals Inc. will assist PCH in “day-to-day” operations and explore opportunities for more integrated services.
Other parts of the agreement that were approved included a collaborative clinical relationship, a business association agreement and the use of the WVU trademark.
The City of Princeton also consented to the agreement during a city council meeting.
“This is absolutely a good thing for the community,” said Mayor David Graham after the meeting, adding how the city’s future is tied directly to the long-term stability of the hospital. “It is on firm ground right now, but it is tough being a rural independent hospital these days.”
Graham said keeping the hospital on solid ground could be jeopardized without help.
“I think the partnership agreement we have established with WVU Hospitals is going to lend to that stability and further the magnitude and quality of service in our area,” he said.
The city needed to approve the agreement because the hospital is located on city property, he added, also emphasizing WVU is not purchasing the hospital and it will retain its name.
“This is not a sale,” he said. “This is a management agreement. The name will stay the same.”
PCH officials also praised the agreement.
“This collaboration and management agreement with WVU Hospitals will assure the community we serve a continuation of the same high-quality care our patients expect and deserve well into the future,” Frank Sinicrope, interim CEO and chief financial officer of PCH, said Friday.
James “Rusty” Sarver III, president of the PCH Board, welcomed the opportunity to work with WVU.
“I am excited for the opportunity this agreement will bring to our area,” he said. “The partnership between PCH and WVU Hospitals will provide stability and will enable us to expand our services and provide stronger healthcare in the region.”
The West Virginia University Health System, West Virginia’s largest health system and largest private employer, is comprised of 12 hospitals, including its flagship hospital, J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown
3. Upheaval at Mercer County Health Department:
As the coronavirus pandemic crept into Mercer County, officials dealt with social media “misprints” and upheaval at the local Board of Health.
In late March, a social media post announcing the closure of the Mercer County Health Department caused concern among local officials in the midst of the outbreak.
The Facebook post read, in part, “Mercer Co Health Department will be CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC starting March 25, 2020. Only essential Clinic & Public Health services will be addressed thereafter.”
The same message was also posted on the door of the health department.
Public Health Officer Kathy Wides later called the message, “an unfortunate misprint,” and said it was meant to address different operational hours for the clinic. “We’re not closed. That was a mistake,” she said. “We’re not having the clinic open to walk-in patients.”
Mercer County Health Department Administrator Susan Kadar said at the time that the clinic was operating as usual, although the front door was locked.
Several Mercer County officials expressed disapproval of the heath department’s handling of the pandemic.
“I am very, very unhappy with what’s going on in our health department,” Mercer County Commissioner Gene Buckner said. “They should be out leading the charge during this epidemic.”
Kadar confirmed at this time that the health department was not testing for coronavirus, saying the department only had a limited number of test kits.
A day after the March 25 social media message, the health department again posted on Facebook that they were open and “here to serve you.”
Kadar also apologized for any misunderstanding due to the initial post.
However, fallout from the incident came up when members of the department’s board of directors met in an emergency meeting days later and, after an executive session, told administrator Kadar that any policy decision like placing the sign, which gave the impression the clinic was closed to the public all together, must now be approved the board.
The board also gave Kadar other directives including changing the process of releasing information to the media, making sure one phone number is staffed and dedicated to coronavirus (Covid-19) questions, requiring Kadar to attend regional and state meetings, improving personal relationships with local leaders and writing a job description for the creation of a new deputy administrator post which will be filled in-house in about two weeks to ease Kadar’s workload.
Board member Stacy Hicks, who is also president of the Princeton Rescue Squad, said he disagreed with posting the sign and, although board members were notified by email it was happening, they should have approved of the decision.
“Everybody in our community is scared and they are looking for professionals to say we are prepared, we are here, we’re going to take care of the community,” he said. “We have to make sure we are accurate with our statements and consistent. Who is looking over statements going to the press and to the public, or anything from the health department?”
Hicks said he had “at least 100 calls about that (the sign).”
Following the turmoil and apparent communications issues, the health department and board of health continued to function in ensuing weeks.
However, four months later a shakeup occurred when Kadar retired and Wides resigned, along with Board of Health Chairman Dr. Randy Stevens.
“We have lost our administrator and health officer,” Stevens said. “As chairman of the board, when something like that happens, the buck stops at the top. So I think it’s better for this board to go forward without me.”
The board voted to accept Kadar’s retirement and named Brenda Donithan, the department’s Threat Preparedness and SNS (Strategic National Stockpile) Coordinator, as interim administrator.
She remains in that role.
Dr. Richard Steven Stefancic, a Princeton Community Hospital Emergency Room doctor, was later named to replace Wides as the new medical director of the Mercer County Health Department.
On Aug. 15, the Mercer County Commission chose Robb Williams and Daniel Wells as new members of the county Board of Health.
Williams is a member of the Bluefield City Board of Directors and Wells is a pharmacist in Bluewell.
They replaced Mike Vinciguerra, who had previously resigned, and Stevens, who resigned on July 31.
4. Elections of 2020 see chances across the state and region:
The June primary election and the general election on Nov. 3, 2020 saw changes locally as well as across the nation as voters either mailed in their ballots or went to the polls during a pandemic.
West Virginia’s Republicans did well during this year’s general election. Republican Governor Jim Justice defeated Democratic challenger Ben Salango in a race that was not close.
Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito overcame a challenge from Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin. She became the first West Virginia Republican to be reelected to the U.S. Senate in more than a century.
Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey also won his bid for re-election, turning back Democrat challenger Sam Brown Petsonk. Republican Mac Warner, the state’s incumbent secretary of state, also defeated Democrat Natalie Tennant.
Locally, Republicans candidates did well, too. Joe Ellington, Marty Gearheart and Doug Smith were the winners by an impressive margin in the West Virginia House 27 race for Mercer and Raleigh counties.
Republican Greg Puckett was re-elected to the Mercer County Commission, defeating independent challenger Ronnie Oakley. Mercer County’s sheriff, Republican Tommy “T.A.” Bailey also won a second term as sheriff of Mercer County after defeating independent challenger Theodore (Teddy) White III.
In the race for Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney, Brian Cochran of Princeton ran unopposed.
Cochran won the Republican nomination for county prosecutor during the June primary, and no Democrat filed to run for the office. The incumbent prosecutor, George Sitler, resigned in order to accept an assistant prosecutor position in Kanawha County. His last day was Oct. 30. Sitler is a Republican.
The Mercer County Commission voted for Cochran to fill in for Sitler until his term officially starts in early January 2021. Cochran was later sworn into office.
In the June primary, incumbent Delegate Eric Porterfield lost his bid to run for a second term in the 27th House District in the West Virginia Legislature.
During his first term in office in 2019, Porterfield, who was blinded in an altercation in Indiana in 2007 and heads Blind Faith Ministries in Princeton, made national news and faced widespread criticism for attacks on the LGBQT community, calling them “brutal monsters” and compared them to a “modern era Ku Klux Klan.”
Even after criticism from members of his own party, Porterfield did not not back down on his statements.
“You will see more hate from that group than from anyone,” he said. “They have to be in control and every time I say something, when I speak my view against them, they viciously, brutally attack me and use it for political fodder.”
Porterfield again had difficulty during the legislative session this year, demanding a fellow Republican lawmaker be disciplined after an altercation in the parking near the Statehouse.
But when no discipline was forthcoming, Porterfield held up House proceedings by demanding a full reading of some proposed legislation, which once again drew the ire of other Republicans.
In Tazewell County, Va., voters recommended leaving a Confederate state in front of the county courthouse. An “advisory referendum” was on the ballot asking residents to either answer yes or no to the question of whether the statue should be relocated.
Residents by a margin of 17,258 to 2,480 want to leave the statue in place. The referendum is not binding, however, and the final decision will be up to the board of supervisors after a public hearing is held.
Members of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors said after the vote that they will do what the majority of voters want.
The issue surfaced earlier in 2020 in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder and the Black Lives Matter movement. Confederate statues were placed around the southern states, including those in Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties, in the early 1900s.
5. Bluefield State College makes major expansion moves in space, dorms and programs:
Bluefield State College celebrated its 125th anniversary this year, and also embarked on the largest expansion of facilities and programs in the school’s history.
With the backing of the college’s board of governors, one of BSC President Robin Capehart’s primary goals when he took over the reins last year was to bring back on-campus housing, which is being accomplished.
The first of four “quads” is now under construction on campus in the lower parking lot site of the student center. It will be ready in time for the 2021-22 school year.
Each quad will house 30 students with three more planned for that location, and 2021 will mark the first on-campus housing in more than 50 years.
Capehart also embarked on a venture to market the college more to increase enrollment and begin the process of gaining university status by establishing graduate programs.
Sports programs were also enhanced, bringing football back to the school for the first time since 1980 as well as 12 new sports programs, including men and women’s track and field and swimming.
Former NFL Coach Anthony Coaxum was announced as the football head coach.
But the largest expansion was announced only recently, a move that has been hailed as one of the most significant changes the college has ever seen.
The plan started when Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) purchased Bluefield Regional Medical Center (BRMC) last year but because of financial hardships created in part by the pandemic PCH closed the facility during the summer except for the emergency department.
Earlier this month, the PCH Board of Directors approved the sale and transfer of the property to BSC, including the 67 acres at its location on Cherry Street in Bluefield. BSC will then lease back part of the facility to PCH for its emergency department, which will continue operations.
We are excited,’” said Capehart. “We needed to expand our programs but we had no room.”
All health science programs will move to the BRMC facility.
With the dorm space (about 90 former hospital rooms) and plenty of other rooms to use as classrooms as well as a cafeteria, the facility will aid in the expansion of programs not only in the health science field but also on campus, he added, as more space is freed there after the move.
“This will not only help attract students from this region, but from many other areas as well,” he said.
Capehart said the purchase should be finalized by the first of the year and the facility will be ready for BSC use in the fall.
Work on the needed renovations should start early next year.
6. New league replacing Minor League Baseball in Mercer County:
In November 2019, Mercer County learned that its two minor league teams, the Bluefield Blue Jays and the Princeton Rays, were on the chopping block under a new proposal from Major League Baseball. The Professional Baseball Agreement between the MLB and Minor League Baseball was set to expire at the end of the 2020 season.
Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia’s representatives in Congress worked with the Major League to see if an alternative to eliminating the two teams could be found.
“Minor League Baseball is a critical part of West Virginia’s future,” Justice said then. “I am working to find a real solution on this issue, starting at the top with Commissioner Manfred. I am confident we can show Commissioner Manfred what a fantastic partner MLB has in the great state of West Virginia.”
By late September 2020, Major League Baseball and USA Baseball were releasing the details of the new format of the Appalachian League. In this new arrangement, the league would transition from having professional baseball players to some of the top collegiate players from across the United States.
All 10 of the towns that were home to minor league affiliates in the Appalachian League will be part of the restructured wooden-at league that is set to begin in 2021, league officials said when the announcement was made.
Bluefield and Princeton will both have teams in the league which will have a 54-game season wrapping up in August.
“We’re thrilled to partner with USA Baseball and all the Appalachian League communities in creating a one of the kind summer that’s going to attract the nation’s top collegiate baseball players,” Morgan Sword, MLB Executive Vice President of Baseball Economics and Operations, said then.
West Virginia’s representatives in Washington D.C. were also pleased by the news.
“This partnership will enable the baseball tradition that has existed for decades in Mercer County to continue for many to come. I couldn’t be happier.” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. said when the announcement was made.
“This collaboration will directly benefit our two Appalachian League teams in Bluefield and Princeton, which provide many West Virginians with entertainment and family time and foster a love of the American pastime,” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. stated.
The Appalachian League was one of the leagues that the MLB was planning to cut as it is reducing its minor leagues affiliates from 160 to 120 beginning next season.
The Appalachian League will become a part of the Prospect Development Pipeline (“PDP”), the collaborative effort between MLB and USA Baseball that establishes a player development pathway for amateur baseball players in the United States, and will be an integral part of the identification and development process for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and other future national teams, according to Major League Baseball. Appalachian League.
Participants will receive extensive visibility to MLB Club scouts through both in-person observation and state-of-the-art scouting technology. Players will receive instruction from former MLB players and educational programming designed to prepare them for careers as professional athletes, league officials said.
7. Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield will be replaced as Gov. Jim Justice visits to make the announcement:
After more than a year of trying to find a way to either repair or replace the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield, a solution was finally announced in October.
The bridge, constructed in 1941 to provide access from the North End and East Side to Princeton Avenue and the downtown area, was closed in June 2019 after a state inspection determined the bridge was unsafe to use because of extensive deterioration.
But the closure left many Bluefield residents without an easy and safe access to the city.
After closure, city officials and members of the community created a task force to work on the problem and had to overcome many obstacles, including garnering the participation of Norfolk Southern, which owned the bridge and had a maintenance agreement with the city.
The bridge crosses NS tracks in the city.
An engineering study was also needed to see which option, to replace or repair, was feasible.
Gov. Jim Justice came to Bluefield State College to announce the solution, a $10.5 million project that will replace the bridge.
As part of the solution, Norfolk Southern agreed to contribute $500,000 and relinquish ownership of the bridge to the city.
“I really wanted to get this done because it is really important,” Justice said, adding that the bridge impacts almost 2,000 residents who now have to “drive all over kingdom come” to get into the city on dangerous roads.
The bridge replacement is on a fast track, he added.
Jimmy Wriston, state Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary, was also on hand at the announcement and said work would start immediately on making it happen and it should be completed before the end of next year (2021).
“We are going to go warp speed on this,” he said, with the project designed and all contract documents and permits completed in early 2021. WVDOH (West Virginia Department of Highways) will manage the project and officials anticipate the new bridge to be completed in a single construction season.
“We’re going to accelerate the construction process as much as possible and plan to have an exact completion date very soon,” Wriston said, with work on the project starting in the spring and possibly earlier.
Justice said if weather permits work will start in late winter.
“We had to work like crazy to find the money,” he said. “But we found the money and worked with Norfolk Southern and the city…”
Of the total project cost, $8 million, or 80 percent, will come from the federal Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) with the $2 million local match from Transportation Development Credit derived from the West Virginia Parkways toll revenue.
8. Economic development efforts make progress across the region:
Efforts to improve the region’s economic climate continued in 2020 with new employers in Mercer County establishing themselves in Bluefield, a major fish farming venture announced for Southwest Virginia as well as and plans to develop other areas across the region.
In November this year, the the boards of supervisors of Russell, Buchanan and Tazewell counties in Virginia announced that a large “fish farm” enterprise would be located in Tazewell County.
Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell County, who led the effort to bring the business there, confirmed that the salmon farm which will employ over 200 people will be built.
The three counties have been working with the project for nearly six years, supervisors said then.
Called Project Jonah, supervisors from the counties said the $228 million project is “one of the most important economic development events of the Cumberland Region” and the facility will be “the world’s largest vertically integrated indoor aquaculture facility.”
Supervisors also stated that when the announcement was made that the facility will be located on the boundary of Tazewell and Russell counties and the individual median wage will “equal or exceed the total median family income of families in all of the three counties.”
The project is to be constructed by Pure Salmon, a global leader in aquaculture, and will raise and process up to 20,000 tons of salmon annually.
Supervisors said 203 acres of land near Southwest Virginia Community College was purchased in the summer of 2020 and state permits were obtained this fall. Site preparation will begin in earnest this winter.
A spokesperson for Pure Salmon, said, according to the supervisors, “We are pleased to have chosen Southwest Virginia as the location for our Pure Salmon facility. Our decision was driven by the early support and continued assistance we have received from Delegate Morefield, the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, Tazewell County, Southwest Virginia Community College and the College Foundation as well as the benefits of economic development policies such as HB222. Our aim as a company is to produce clean, healthy and fresh locally produced salmon while providing increased opportunities for the local community.”
“The facility will be the size of roughly 28 football fields,” Morefield said. “The project has been ongoing since I first traveled to Israel in 2013 seeking out economic opportunities for our region. A lot of people said the project would never come to fruition but we were determined to not give up.”
The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.
Economic development continued to make strides in southern West Virginia. In Mercer County, progress continued on the new downtown Bluefield facilities for the companies Intuit,Inc. and Alorica, an international personnel management company that has partnered with Intuit.
Founded in 1983, Intuit produces TurboTax, a consumer tax preparation application, the accounting program QuickBooks, Mint, professional tax solutions ProConnect Tax Online, ProSeries and Lacerte, and multiple payroll product. The company will be providing a customer success center for product support and an innovation lab for entrepreneurship and small business owners.
The new businesses are expected to bring up to 500 new jobs to Bluefield.
Intuit is working to renovate the former Summit Bank, which was once First Century Bank, at 500 Federal Street. The City of Bluefield has been rearranging the downtown’s parking and adding new spaces.
The 500 Federal Street location, which was purchased by the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (EDA) and leased to the company, will include a customer success center and an innovation lab as part of the Prosperity Hub.
Not far away at Exit 1 off Interstate 77, plans continued to bring new business development where the interstate exits onto John Nash Boulevard. A more than more than $2 million project is being funded by a federal $1 million EDA (Economic Development Administration) grant and matching funds from local foundations.
The City of Bluefield owns more than 80 acres around the headquarters of the Bluefield Area Transit (BAT).
A preliminary study for a master plan, funded in part by a grant from Appalachian Electric Power, found that between 12 and 15 acres of that are developable. The city then hired a RK&K, a Baltimore-based engineering company, for the engineering/design phase that will eventually result in shovel-ready pads for businesses.
Other exits off I-77 have seen considerable economic growth. In Princeton, the land around Exit 9 has seen extensive development and is also home to the state visitors center.
Bluefield city leaders wanted to see as much development as possible at Exit 1, the first opportunity for northbound motorists on I-77 to exit in West Virginia.
9. McDowell Firefighter’s arson leads to death of fellow fireman:
A McDowell County volunteer firefighter was arrested for murder and arson in late June after authorities say he set a blaze that led to the death of a fellow fireman.
Robert Lee Beckner, 36, of Iaeger, was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree arson, according to a criminal complaint filed in McDowell County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, Beckner confessed to setting fire to his own home in Iaeger.
Beckner was a member of the Iaeger Volunteer Fire Department. Russell Roberson, 42, also a member of the Iaeger department, died as a result of injuries sustained while responding to a second fire in two days at Beckner’s home.
The Iaeger fire department first responded to the fire at 908 West Virginia Avenue on the morning of Saturday, June 20, according to court documents filed by Justin England, an investigator with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Following the blaze, fire department members went into the structure and took pictures, England stated in his report. “Irregular burn patterns were observed on the floor throughout the structure.”
The next day, at 2:41 a.m., the department was again called to the West Virginia Avenue address for a “rekindle” of the fire, according to the court document. At this time, two dwellings on both sides of the structure were also on fire.
“During firefighting operations, firefighter Russell Roberson sustained injuries and medical treatment was initiated by EMS,” England’s complaint states. Roberson died while being transported to Welch Community Hospital.
Iaeger Mayor Joe Ford said that Roberson was trying to save a man whose mobile home, located beside 908 West Virginia Avenue, was on fire.
“He was trying to rescue him,” Ford said. “He was trying to stop him from going back in (to the structure).”
England interviewed Beckner after the incident, and said he confessed to setting his Iaeger residence on fire, according to the complaint.
“Robert Beckner further confessed that he set the residence on fire by igniting a piece of notebook paper and spreading lighter fluid throughout the residence to accelerate the fire,” England stated.”
In a preliminary hearing held later, court testimony indicated a text from Beckner’s wife requesting a divorce was the catalyst that led to him setting the blaze.
10. Two parents, two children dead in Monroe County murder-suicide:
The typically quiet community of Monroe County was rocked in late March when the bodies of two parents and their two children were discovered at multiple crime scenes in what authorities described as an apparent murder-suicide.
The initial investigation began around 6 a.m. Saturday, March 28, when the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire at the couple’s home, First Sgt. Andy Evans, district commander of the West Virginia State Police Greenbrier, Monroe and Summers County detachments, said.
The fire was a suspected arson, he said.
“While on scene they discovered a meth lab, and called the State Police,” Evans said. “They (State Police investigators) went in and collected evidence early Saturday morning.”
Around 2 p.m. Saturday, a man fishing off Indian Creek Road found the first body, Evans said. The victim was an 11-month-old child found in the creek.
Later, Department of Natural Resources officers who were “floating the creek” in kayaks looking for evidence discovered the second body, a 7-year-old female, Evans said.
Investigators did not release the manner in which the children were killed.
A search then began for the children’s parents, Keven Anderson, 40, and Helen Rattamasribounreuang, 30.
“On Saturday night we were able to locate the parent’s vehicle in a remote location,” Evans said. “And at 4 p.m. on Sunday we found the parents deceased in a wooded area.”
Evans said the parents’ bodies were discovered in an area “more toward Ballard.”
The case was investigated as a “suspected murder-suicide.”
Evans said this case was unique in that investigators had six crime scenes: the residence where the fire occurred, the meth lab, the two locations where the children were found, the scene where the parents’ vehicle was found, and the locations where the parents’ bodies were found.
— Charles Boothe, Charles Owens, Greg Jordan and Samantha Perry all contributed to this story.
