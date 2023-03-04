BLUEFIELD — Fans of the late singer Tom Petty will be in for a treat on March 9 at the Granada Theater.
“‘Free Fallin’, the Tom Petty Concert Experience” will take the stage, featuring Petty’s repertoire of popular songs.
Presented by the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation (BARC), the tribute band has toured the country since 2007.
The show, featuring all of Petty’s hits, includes instruments and costumes that re-create the authentic experience of a Tom Petty concert.
Audience reviews include:
“It was like seeing Tom Petty in person! I’m a huge Tom Petty fan and never got the chance to see him when he was alive. This band absolutely nailed the sound, style, and vibe of Tom Petty’s music and it was such an incredible show.”
“They have to be the best Tom Petty Tribute Band in the United States. They captivated the crowd with their awesome performance.”
“Very awesome--thanks for a great show! Vocals and instruments spot on. Thought I was at a Tom Petty concert!”
Sponsored by Grants Supermarket and Cole Automall, doors open for the show at 6 p.m. with a cash bar and the show starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.
Tickets are $25 and available at bluefieldgranada.com.
The Granada is located on Commerce Street in downtown Bluefield.
