BECKLEY — West Virginia’s toll booths are getting a beautification and will show residents’ pride in the Mountain State, according to Gov. Jim Justice and Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller.
During a press conference at Tamarack Thursday, Justice unveiled three signs that will adorn the toll booths along the 88-mile West Virginia Turnpike, which stretches from Charleston to Princeton. There are a total of six designs, with some advertising the recreational activities available in southern West Virginia.
The three that Justice unveiled at Tamarack, though, were themed around feelings of nostalgia and longing for wild, wonderful West Virginia.
“We have captured the look of the world. They’re looking at us, and in doing so, I’ve said it, over and over, any frog that’s not proud of their own pond isn’t much of a frog,” said Justice. “We’re trying to be proud of our own pond.”
Justice said the beautiful signage is a partnership with his office and the offices of Miller, State Secretary of Tourism Chelsea Ruby and State Department of Transportation Secretary Byrd White III.
“I thank all of you, in every way, for all that you’re doing,” Justice told them and those who made the signs. “At the end of the day, this is one of many steps to say that we’re proud of our pond, and more and more people will want to come.”
Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth and County Administrator Jay Quesenberry were present, along with Doug Epling, the husband of Raleigh Commissioner Linda K. Epling, and Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh.
The signs will beautify the tollbooths, which are currently stainless steel and unadorned.
The exhibits were covered by black sheets when guests arrived at the conference.
“We’re going to wrap every one of our toll booths, and we’re going to show ourselves off,” Justice said, once they had been displayed to the crowd.
Miller said the tourism department designed the wraps, and Parkways crews are installing them.
“With the assistance of the Tourism Department, we had an opportunity here to wrap the toll booths, with Gov. Justice’s approval,” said Miller. “He came through, and he picked out (the designs).
“(Parkways Authority Foreman) Colton Radcliffe and his crew will be out there, actually, starting tonight, and getting these done.
“It’s a big job. It’s pretty low cost,” he added. “We’ve done everything in-house.”
Justice said the signs are part of a large theme, that of West Virginia reaching for the stars and emerging from the pandemic stronger and better.
He said that the success of the recent program to attract remote workers to the state ended in 10,000 people applying for 50 spots to come to West Virginia. Transportation Secretary Byrd White’s last tranche of bonds was $200 million placed on the marketplace, at Justice’s request, and the market showed the highest premium on a percentage basis that the state has ever gotten.
“Absolutely, the stars are lining up,” said Justice. “We’re listening to the stars.
“It is an opportunity that is off the charts.”
Justice slightly chided state legislators for failing to pass his budget, which would have eliminated personal income tax, calling it a “pet peeve.”
“We had an opportunity to really get rid of our state income tax,” he said. “In all honestly, it’s the biggest miss of all time, and I hope and pray we’ll be able to double back and really be able to revisit.
“The reason I say that is not because it was my idea,” he added. “It’s just this simple.
“If I could turn to you and say, ‘Here’s $3,000. Now, for that $3,000, you’re going to need to give me back $712, do you want to do that, or not?’
“Well, I can’t imagine one person, once they completely understood this, that would’ve absolutely said, ‘No, we don’t want to do that.’
“And on top of all of that, we know we would’ve had people come to our state. We know the Census over and over and over is telling us we’re losing population in West Virginia,” he said. “We’d better open our eyes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.