RICHLANDS, Va. — Neighbors, volunteers and other kind-hearted individuals armed with shovels and cleaning supplies are tirelessly working to restore the damages suffered by the residents of the town of Richlands, Va., on Thursday during the flood.
Richlands resident Bob Collins can only look to rebuild what was lost. As his family members, friends and neighbors worked inside his home to assess the damage, Collins – a Vietnam veteran – stepped outside for a breath of fresh air. Over a cigarette, Collins eyed many of his lost belongings, packed into garbage bags, and piled in his front yard.
“We didn’t lose anything that can’t be replaced. We had about 12 inches of water inside and yesterday I mopped one floor four times,” Collins said with a tired laugh.
“All that junk I accumulated and records and everything it’s going right there,” Collins said pointing to the mound of muddy garbage bags.
Having lived in Richlands for 15 years, Collins is accustomed to seeing water levels rise with heavy rains. But he said he has never seen flooding quite like this. As a former resident of McDowell County Collins saw first-hand the flooding that occurred in McDowell County in the 1970s where houses quite literally floated from their foundation.
Despite his extensive loss and the incredible amount of work that is yet to be done, Collins continues to push forward. Having been through the military and seen devastation both at home and abroad, his determination runs through his blood.
When asked what keeps pushing him forward, with a cheerful sound in his voice he said “Being a hillbilly from McDowell County. Stubborn.”
In Collins’ neighborhood on East 1st Street, the community has banded together greatly. Volunteers and other Richlands residents aided by way of manpower and time to further the cleanup. This affection by neighbors and friends is incredibly touching to those in their time of need.
Very fond of her community and the bonds that tie them, Dana Gross, is humbled by the kindness that she and her family are receiving. With heavy flood damage in their home she, her husband, and son have lost nearly all their belongings.
“That means the world. To have your own community step up and say ‘These people need help. I’m here to do that for you.’ If it was us and this happened to somebody else we would be doing the same thing for them,” Gross said.
As former Mercer County residents, she and her family have only lived in Richlands for three years. During those three years, they have seen the water rise and creep toward the road but they’ve never seen damage like this.
“It was up to our knees in the house,” Gross said.
Looking at their extensive damages and major losses, Gross is still looking back on her fond memories that revolve around the river, which flows behind her home. The same river that rose and wreaked havoc on her family’s home is the same river that brought her and the community together with summer activities.
“That was our hobby – to go fishing. We could walk in our backyard and just fish all we wanted to,” Gross said.
The love of their community is what’s keeping Gross and her family in the area though they will be moving to a different nearby residence. While she knows there will be cons to living near the river, Gross also knows that life goes on.
“You have to live. If you lose something you just can’t give up. You may get knocked back two steps but that’s where you take one giant leap forward,” Gross said.
With damage sustained to his own home, a neighbor of Collins and Gross, Lucky Toney, was volunteering his time to aid his fellow residents.
Toney’s son’s room, which is the lowest level of the residence, suffered the brunt of the flooding. With mud tracing through the teenager’s room, his belongings are heavily damaged with the easiest solution being complete replacement.
As waters crested and inched toward his home, Toney was fearing the worst. After watching the weather forecast closely he told his son to be prepared for damage. With water rising and entering their home quickly Toney’s son was blindsided.
According to Toney, his son woke up to his entire bed floating along with this other bedroom furniture.
“There was two feet of water in our house. All the sheetrock is going to have to come out. We have to try to keep it from getting black mold,” Toney said.
Though he has been aware of the dangers of living near a river since he moved to the location in 2013, Toney is shocked by how quickly a catastrophe can occur. While the thought was present in the back of his mind he never imagined that damage like this would be sustained. He’s now focusing on repair and progress.
When asked what his plan was Toney said, “One day at a time. The first thing is clean up to get the mud and everything out of there then start demolition to see what damage is done.”
As to what is inspiring him to work toward recovery, Toney had one answer – “family.”
At the height of the flood, Toney and other neighbors were bewildered as to what to do first. With rain turning into snow and temperatures dropping rapidly, complications continued to pile up.
In the midst of planning their clean-up process, volunteers rushed to East 1st Street to aid in any and every way they could. With buckets and any other helpful supply they could carry, help was on the way.
“In the place we’re standing there were people, neighbors, coming by in kayaks asking if we needed anything,” Toney said.
Also affected by the flood was Esther and Alford Russell, who live in Toney’s neighborhood. The pair, both over the age of 80, are happy that their home wasn’t hit harder than it was.
The flood has shown Esther their need to relocate. With Alford needing aid, Esther is his primary caregiver. With the main necessity of caring for her husband, Esther is eager to move away from the water’s edge.
“We’re going to move away from the water. I don’t want to live around this water anymore,” Esther said looking on as a community member power washed the mud off of a patio. With remnants of mud covering her porch and up the bricks of her home, Esther is worried about her husband’s safety in the slippery mess.
As he needs assistance walking she must now maneuver her vehicle as close to her porch steps as possible so her husband will face as little of the slick mud as possible. With mud covering nearly every inch of the ground, she has been working alongside volunteers to complete clean-up.
In her time of need, Esther was greeted by community members, similar to the aforementioned residents that were ready and willing to aid in any way they could. Those who helped remove extensive amounts of mud aided in ensuring both her’s and her husband’s well being.
“I could cry. They were everywhere helping. I was so pleased to see the community is coming together to help everybody,” Esther said.
Organizing cleaning efforts in the area, Aaron McGlothlin, is eager to help those affected by the flooding. With residents needing assistance to leave their homes, clean mud and repair damages, McGlothlin is providing assistance everywhere he can.
“We’re helping people get out of their homes. They’ve lost everything. It’s flooded. They had over two feet of water in their house. The community is coming together, it’s pretty cool in such hard times because these people need help,” McGlothlin said.
Following McGlothlin’s volunteer efforts other community residents have brought in heavy machinery to move large amounts of mud and debris as well as garbage. Across town, near the Richlands Police Department, the roadway is covered in mud to the point that paved roads are reminiscent to dirt roadways.
To provide a centralized point of aid, the gymnasium attached to the police department opened its doors to provide residents with free cleaning supplies, food, clothing and more. Aiding tragedy-stricken residents, Joseph Mazza, from the Appalachian School of Law, volunteered in the effort.
“I was taught from an early age to help your fellow man. That’s what they teach in the Bible. Honestly, it’s just about helping them,” Mazza said.
After hearing that volunteers were needed in the area, Mazza left his college in Grundy to provide manpower in the center of the devastation. Reflecting on his own humble beginnings and showing his strong faith, Mazza is eager to provide assistance to those in need as much as he can.
“A flood can ruin a home just as much as a fire. Helping these folks that need help is exactly what a Christian man should do in those circumstances,” Mazza said.
Through a sea of bottles of bleach, mops, brooms, and tabletops full of necessities, Lee Wise was also volunteering her time to help residents. With two children shuffling quickly behind her, Wise went out of her way to aid residents in the cleanup.
Wise and her two children spent hours packing boxes of cleaning supplies and food to deliver to homeowners that were repairing flood damage.
“We moved here two years ago. This is our home. By the grace of God and a retainer wall that we built last summer our house was safe,” Wise said.
Both thankful that she and her family weren’t hit by the floodwaters and seeking to be an example to her children, Wise was very willing to aid the victims. For those who were unable to leave their homes to pick up donated items Wise and her children would pack boxes to take them to those in need.
“I need to show these kids how to work as a community. The way to be able to show them is to do it,” Wise said.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
