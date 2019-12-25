FLAT TOP — A motor vehicle accident resulted in the death of a toddler.
According to Corporal J.D. Ellison of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, in the early morning hours of December 21, an accident occurred near Route 19 near Flat Top. The accident caused the fatality of a three-year-old.
At the time of the accident, three adults were also in the vehicle, according to Ellison. The three adults survived but were also injured.
All four individuals, the child, and the adults were transported to Raleigh General Hospital for treatment, Ellison said.
The accident is still under investigation at this time.
