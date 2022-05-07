PRINCETON — Today is the final day to vote early in West Virginia before the primary election on May 10.
Mercer County has four polling places for early voters. The locations include the Mercer County Courthouse, the Four Seasons Answering Service along Route 52 in Bluewell, the Covenant Baptist Church in Princeton and the Herb Sims Wellness Center along Stadium Drive in Bluefield. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
McDowell County’s polling place in the main courthouse in Welch. It is open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. today.
Monroe County has two early voting places. The first is at the Union Rescue Squad, located directly behind the Monroe County Courthouse on Pump Street, and the second is at Petertown Town Hall. Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
Mercer County had 249 early voters at the polls Friday, increasing its total to 1,563.
“The voting has picked up. We’re voting about 80 ballots a day here at the courthouse, which before was around 65, so the media attention that we’ve gotten – the Bluefield Daily Telegraph – certainly gave us a boost there, and that’s what we like to see,” County Clerk Verlin Moye said Thursday. “People are busy and they just need a little reminder once in a while. It gets people taking about the candidates and the issues that are on the ballot, and next thing you know they’re walking in to vote. It’s all good.”
Voter turnout at the three other polling places increased as well. The turnout was slow earlier in the week.
“Some of that is just pure procrastination, but I don’t think all of that is,” Moye said.
People who are not sure where they should vote on Election Day can go to www.mercervotes.com for information, Moye said. Click on Where to Vote In Person, and it will lead to the West Virginia Secretary of State website. Once there, the voter can supply his or her hame and date of birthday to find the right polling place and its address.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.