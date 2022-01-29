BLUEFIELD — Two Mercer County residents have filed to seek their party’s nomination to run for the First Congressional District seat in the May Primary.
Zane Lawhorn of Princeton has filed for the GOP nomination and Lacy Watson of Bluefield is seeking the Democratic nomination.
Today is the last day to file to run in the primary so more candidates for all state and local offices may end up on the ballot.
As of Friday, Watson is the lone Democrat to file but Lawhorn is facing several opponents for the GOP nomination, including incumbent Rep. Carol Miller.
Miller now represents the Third District but because of a statewide population loss reflected in the 2020 census West Virginia now has only two congressional districts.
Besides Miller and Lawhorn, the field of candidates for the GOP nod include Scott Fuller of Kenova, James Edwin Houser of Mount Nebo and Kent Stevens of Milton.
In the state Senate District 6 race, incumbent Republican Mark R. Maynard of Wayne is being challenged by Wesley Blankenship of Baisden for the GOP nomination.
No Democrats had yet filed for the primary election.
In the 37th House District, which is the new district that covers the Bluefield area, incumbent Del. Marty Gearheart is the only candidate so far to file for the GOP nomination for that seat.
As of Friday, “Skip” Crane is the lone candidate seeking the Democratic nomination to run for the 37th District seat.
Incumbent Del. Joe Ellington has filed to seek the Republican nomination to run for the 38th House District seat, which covers the Princeton area.
Tina Russell, who ran in 2020 for one of the three Mercer County seats in the 27th District at the time, is so far the only candidate for the Democratic nomination to run for the 38th District seat.
Incumbent Del. Doug Smith is the only candidate as of Monday for the GOP nomination in the 39th House District, which covers part of Princeton and the Athens area.
No Democrat has yet filed to run in the Primary for that seat.
In the 41st House District, which includes the upper tier of Mercer County (Lerona) as well as most of Summers County and part of Raleigh County, incumbent Del. Jordan Maynor of Raleigh County is the only one so far seeking the GOP nod for that seat and no Democrat has yet filed for the primary.
Incumbent Del. Ed Evans of McDowell County is the only Democrat to file so far for the 36th District House seat with two Republicans, Tom Acosta and Anita Hall, filing for the GOP nod to run for that seat.
All of those listed were on the Secretary of State’s list Friday, and more could be added today.
The new House districts were created after the Legislature passed a bill earlier this year to have a single-member districts, rather than group candidates into one district. All 100 members now have a single district to represent.
Redistricting took place based on the 2020 Census.
On the county level, as of Friday, incumbent Commissioner Bill Archer was the only Republican to file so far for the nomination to run for the Commission seat. No Democrat had yet filed.
Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye has filed for the Republican nomination to run to retain his office, and no other candidate from either party has yet filed.
Steven Ellison has filed to run for the Republican nomination for Circuit Court Clerk and the only one of either party listed.
Fourteen candidates had filed for three positions on the Mercer County County School Board non-partisan race. This race is decided on May 10, not in November.
Those filed as of Friday:
• District 1 — Pat Watkins and Bruce Barilla.
• District 2 — Carl Calfee, Jennifer Moore, incumbent Gregory Prudich, incumbent Jacinda Santon Smith, Tara Lively Mitchell and Holly (Buckner) Parish
• District 3 — Susan Sparks Gaither, Bo Webb, Mark D. Godfrey, Davette Hoylman and Angela M. Lambert and Joshua Ellison.
In a complicated scenario, the top three overall vote-getters win. However, in District 2, only two seats are available so no more than two candidates could win even if three candidates in District 2 got the most votes. If that would happen, the fourth place finisher would win or the next highest vote getter from another district.
In District 3, only one seat is available so no more than one candidate can win a seat.
Board member Gene Bailey from District 3 had not filed for reelection as of Friday.
Board members Paul Hodges and Jim Bailey are not up for reelection this year.
Incumbent appointee Michael Crowder is the only non-partisan candidate so far for Magistrate District 3.
Candidates can file for the primary today until midnight. Staff at the Mercer County Clerk’s office will be in the office part of the day but candidates can make an appointment if needed.
