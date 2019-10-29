BLUEFIELD — A local stadium has won its second round in a national contest, putting it much closer to being named the best high school football stadium in the United States of America.
Mitchell Stadium, a facility which hosts football games for both West Virginian and Virginian high school teams, was nominated earlier this earlier this month. Part of the USA Today High School Sports website, the competition has four rounds of voting. The title of best high school football stadium can be achieved by the most votes in head-to-head match-ups in a bracket, which is done on the website.
Mitchell Stadium, which is known as the venue for games such as the annual match between Bluefield High School and Graham High School, won the second round against Round Valley Ensphere in Eagar, Arizona, according to the USA Today results.
The second round concluded Sunday, and the competition’s third round, which is now underway, continues until Thursday. Mitchel Stadium is now competing with Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Washington for votes. As of Monday afternoon, Mitchell Stadium was in the lead with 21,047 votes. Stadium Bowl had 8,631 votes.
Two other stadiums, R.R. Stadium in El Paso, Texas and Raymond Torii Field in Oahu, Hawaii, are competing against each other in the third round.
The third round’s winners will face off in the fourth and final round, which will be conducted from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4.
Built in 1936, Mitchell Stadium has been competing with 15 other high school football stadiums for the honor of being the best in the nation.
Voting can be done on https://usatodayhss.com/2019/vote-americas-best-high-school-football-stadiums.
