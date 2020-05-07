BLUEFIELD — Wednesday’s weather was wet and dreary, but Principal Becky Peery of Memorial Primary School sat outside on her SUV and waited while her teachers arrived and picked up a lunchtime show of appreciation.
This week is National Teacher Appreciation Week, so the school’s Parent Teacher Organization showed its appreciation to the teachers and staff by treating them to lunch. When noon arrived, teachers were pulling up and Peery was asking whether they had ordered lunches ranging from pepperoni rolls to chicken salad from the Blue Spoon Cafe in downtown Bluefield.
The Mercer County Boar of Education and Superintendent Deborah Akers issued a proclamation this week declaring the week of May 4 through 8 as National Teacher Appreciation Week.
“Typically when school’s in session our PTO does a lot for our teachers each day to support them, but since we cannot do that and we have to comply with the restrictions, I had teachers pick from a menu and made sure we did business with the Blue Spoon, and they’re driving by and picking it up,” Peery said between arrivals. “We did 28 lunches because we did the whole school, all staff, all faculty.”
Peery had not seen her teachers or staff since the pandemic closed schools, but they were able to take a few quick moments to talk.
“No, we haven’t seen each other,” she said. “I’m sorry the weather really didn’t cooperate, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. And the teacher of the year for this school is Emily Smith, and this is my last year being a principal. She was in my second grade, so it means a whole lot that she got teacher of the year. Her peers voted her teacher of the year.”
Smith stopped and picked up her lunch from the educator who inspired her to join the profession.
“It was actually because of being in her class that I wanted to become a teacher,” Smith recalled later. “She always asks a lot of us, but it’s nothing that she would never do herself. She’s always willing, she’s always right there for us. It meant a lot that she and the PTO did that. The fact that Ms. Peery was out there in her raincoat and mask doing this for us means a lot. She takes care of her teachers and her students like that, though. There’s nothing she wouldn’t do for us.”
Teachers across the county have been helping deliver food to students who depend on free school breakfasts and lunches.
“It’s the teachers who have been doing food drop offs for the kids,” Peery said. “This is our turn to do something for the teachers.”
Other teachers arrived and thanked the PTO and Peery for the recognition. And it was nice to see the school again.
“It’s awesome. It’s good to be back,” first grade teacher Amberly Lambert said as she picked up lunch. “It felt just awesome to just drive over here and come back to school.”
