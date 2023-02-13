By Josephine E. Moore
CNHI News W.Va.
Following the retirement of general manager Scott Hill, Theatre West Virginia is on the hunt for a new front person to continue its legacy.
Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker, who also serves on Theatre West Virginia’s board, said its members hope to hire a new general manager by mid-March and already have a few “really good quality applicants.”
“We’ve had several good applications — some local, some not so local,” Baker said. “... And now that it’s truly in a national park, I’m sure there’s a lot of people out there that might not have been interested before that are now.”
Although being from the area is not a requirement for the position, Baker said the general manager of Theatre West Virginia (TWV) must be someone who understands the history and culture that envelops the position.
“The historical dramas, like ‘Hatfields and McCoys,’ ‘Honey in the Rock’ and ‘Rocket Boys,’ are very much the foundation of Theatre West Virginia,” Baker said. “We’re really looking for someone who can really take over all the responsibilities of the theater and, as the national park grows and more people come, can just grow right along with that.”
TWV was established in 1962 and is southern West Virginia’s leading presenter of outdoor historical and contemporary musical performances.
Over the years, Theatre West Virginia has gained statewide and national notoriety, entertaining over one million people from all walks of life since its debut.
It has also served as the training ground for over 3,000 actors and technicians, including such famous personalities as Chris Sarandon, Michael Martin and David Selby.
Baker said the new general manager will work closely with the artistic director to bring TWV’s many historical dramas and other productions to life on stage at the Cliffside Amphitheatre, at Grandview.
Baker said last year’s artistic director, Sharon Chadwick, who lives and teaches theater in Las Vegas, will return this year, which will be a benefit to the new general manager.
“(Chadwick) actually lives in Las Vegas and comes to us because she believes in the mission of what TWV does and she loves presenting outdoor dramas,” Baker said. “She’s been a director for us. She has been an actor on the stage and is now the artistic director.”
In addition to developing and producing several performances, TWV’s general manager is also responsible for the organization’s finances, promotion of performances and serving as a representative for TWV in the community, among other duties.
Baker said the theater’s board is also looking to the new general manager to inspire the next generation of performers and encourage an appreciation of the arts.
“I have heard countless times, from people from all walks of life, that TWV was their first experience with the theater, and it was magical,” she said. “And I think that’s why it’s endured all these years. Through the highs and the lows, through financial difficulty, through Covid, through all of it, TWV has continued. And that’s why we all are so very committed to making sure that we get a new general manager, and the season goes on as always.”
The position of TWV general manager is a full-time gig with a salary range of $39,000 to $55,000.
Applicants can apply by sending a resume to theatrewv62@gmail.com by the end of February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.