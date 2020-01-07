BLUEFIELD — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the region.
The advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. this morning to 4 p.m. Tuesday evening. The advisory covers all of the counties in the Daily Telegraph’s readership area. According to the advisory, accumulating snow is likely early this morning into the afternoon hours.
Snow accumulations in general will range from 1 to 3 inches, and could mix with sleet at times. The snow could also mix with rain as temperatures climb above freezing.
Most areas will see 1 to 2 inches of snow, with 3 to 4 inches possible mainly at the higher elevations, according to the advisory. The advisory warns that untreated roads and walkways will likely become snow and sleet covered resulting in hazardous travel conditions.
While snow is expected today, warmer weather is once again just around the corner.
Temperatures will moderate into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday before approaching near 60 degrees on Friday. A high of 64 degrees is expected Saturday with a high near 60 again on Sunday.
