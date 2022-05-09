CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several free tire collection events are scheduled this month in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan is hosting the events.
They are May 14 at the Southern Berkeley Recycling Center, Greenbrier County from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19 at the county landfill, Keyser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 21 at the Tomar Inc. Trucking Lot and in Kimball in McDowell County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 25 at the old Walmart.
Each person may dispose of up to 10 tires, which must be off the rims. Only car and light truck tires are accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.