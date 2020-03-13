WELCH – A tip led to the arrest of a McDowell County man Friday on multiple drug charges including the possession of heroin, marijuana and hydromorphone.
Officer Ryan Harman of the Welch Police Department said he reacted to a tip and arrested Michael Price, 19, of Kimball.
Price was in possession of heroin, a Schedule 1 controlled substance; marijuana a Schedule 1 controlled substance; hydrocodone, a Schedule 2 controlled substance; oxycodone, a Schedule 2 controlled substance; and $1,040.00 in cash, Harman said.
The traffic stop happened on Virginia Avenue in Welch, Harman stated.
Price was taken before Magistrate Danny Mitchell and was given a $78,000 bond.
Price was in the county holding facility Friday awaiting transfer to a regional jail.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
