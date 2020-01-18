BLUEFIELD — Boxes full of furry law enforcers wearing their own little vests, collars and K-9 badges arrived Friday at the Bluefield Police Department to help raise funds for their larger canine colleagues.
Little replicas of K-9 Thor and some of K-9 Gregor are being sold as a fundraiser to help cover the cost of the department’s program, Sgt. B.W. Copenhaver said soon after the stuffed animals arrived at the station. Soon officers and city employees were passing them around and looking at their tiny badges and other accessories.
“Oh, I love it! See? I love it!” city ambassador Marie Blackwell said with a bunch of little Thor dogs in her arms.
Copenhaver said the department had to do a lot of searching before finally finding a manufacturer that could capture each dog’s appearance. Each of the K-9 stuffed animals will look a lot like their namesakes.
“We finally found a company that was able to get really, really close to his look,” Copenhaver said. “We wanted to do something as a fundraiser to help with costs of food, veterinary bills.”
Caring for and equipping four police K-9s cost about $20,000 a year, he stated. Local individuals and donors such as foundations have been very supportive of the program. The department continues to seek ways to fund its K-9s.
“We wanted a way to offset some of these costs, so we wanted to do a fundraiser with the little Thor dogs,” Copenhaver said. “Thor is well known throughout the community and we’re selling them for $20 apiece just to help offset those costs.”
The Thor and Gregor dogs starting selling as soon as they were taken out of their boxes. About 150 of the Thor dogs were available Friday with a smaller number of Gregor stuffed animals. More of the stuffed animals have been back ordered, Copenhaver said.
Plans call for offering little replicas of all the department’s K-9s.
“We’ve got K-9 Thor, we’ve got K-9 Ace, we’ve got K-9 Gregor,” he said. “On the fourth dog, he’s in training right now with our handler. We’re actually going to do a raffle on his name, so more details to come out with that. We’ll have a raffle where we’ll get somebody in the community to pick his name. You could actually get the whole set. That’s what we’re shooting for.”
People started asking about getting a Thor and/or Gregor as soon as they arrived at the department.
“The phone’s been blowing up. Between the internet, that, we’ve had numerous calls wanting the dog already,” Copenhaver said. “We look to be getting rid of them pretty quick. All you have to do is come to the Bluefield Police Department or call us and we’ll work out the arrangements.”
