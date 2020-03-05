CHARLESTON — A bill that would require the West Virginia Turnpike to offer motorists an option to pay tolls using a debit or credit card has passed both the House and Senate but differences remain between the two bodies on a timeline for implementation.
Initially, the bill wanted the option to be in place by July 1, 2021, but that was extended to 2022 if the cost is under $250,000, then the 2021 date would be used. However, it was then extended to 2023 in a Senate Amendment and sent to the House on Tuesday.
Del. Gary Howell (R-Mineral County) then asked to amend the Senate amendment on page one, section 13b, line one, after “July 1” by striking out “2023, or as soon thereafter as the provisions of this subsection can be implemented without conflicting with any of its existing agreements, including but not limited to covenants under any trust agreement securing bonds related to the turnpike or tolls” and inserting in lieu thereof the year “2022.”
But on Wednesday the Senate refused to concur and sent it back to the House.
Support for the overall bill has been overwhelming, and all local legislators want the option available.
Del. Joe Ellington (R-Mercer County) is one of the cosponsors of the bill and said Wednesday he prefers the 2022 deadline.
State Sen. Chandler Swope (R-6th District) said the Parkways Authority asked for the extra time.
“If we shorten the time and they can’t do it they’ll just make up excuses until they finish anyway,” he said. “A shorter deadline will push them harder. I don’t feel strongly about either date.”
The bill also says the authority may limit the number of toll booths that accept payment by credit and debit cards at each toll collection point and the authority “shall produce an annual progress report to the Joint Committee on Government and Finance no later than December 31st until the project is complete.”
If the two bodies cannot agree the bill may go to a conference committee, which would include both Senate and House members to try to iron out the details and come to an agreement.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.