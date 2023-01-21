The clock is always ticking and I still like clocks. Since I am a teacher and have lived by the bell for more than 40 years, even my biological time is fairly well set. Summer or winter, I awaken (give or take no more than 10 minutes) right around 5 a.m. Now, if I don’t have to go in to work I can go back to sleep without much of a problem. In fact, that inner clock is handy because if the regular timepiece is not working, I wake up, anyway. At least, that is what I always hope for.
One of the last things I tell my wife each night is, “See you in the morning.” That is comforting to both of us and she knows I will wake up in time for the new day. To be honest, even if the power goes out, my atomic clock is battery powered and it works no matter what. I only need to remember to change those batteries and over the years, I have.
Ah, the years. Increasingly, I notice that I have to guard against the dreaded phrase, “what used to be.” In fact, even in my classroom at Bluefield High School, more often than I should I reference that I do so wish the children could have seen this city when “Bluefield was really Bluefield.” They seem to understand or at least to listen politely although those days when the streets were so crowded it was hard to pass people on Saturdays are something they really have no reference for. The story is much the same in Welch, which would often resemble an ant hill on weekends with the absolute crush of people in town. Those were, indeed, the glory days of the great Pocahontas Coal Fields, when McDowell County had nearly 100,000 citizens and the city of Bluefield by itself could count almost 30,000 residents. To be honest, it is getting harder even for me to visualize those wonderful times.
We, many of us, are “graying.” Although we might not like to admit it, often the first thing we look for in the paper is the obituary page. Sad when we find a friend listed. Relieved, in some fashion, that we are not on the list. Not too long ago, it was shocking to find a classmate who had been taken, we thought, much too early. Those days have passed and now all too often we have come to expect it. In fact, a common phrase now is that we meet at the funeral home.
Still, it is a fact that we are here and I for one — as I hoping you are — am thankful for the privilege. As a long-time political observer, it used to be that I was very interested in all the national and international news and what that might mean. I knew every name in the Presidential cabinet, most of the prominent world leaders and what was going on in every hemisphere. There were few times that anyone paid serious attention to the television at our house. For a few years, we did not even have one so it was not a device that anyone had grown up with or learned to rely on.
After we got the little black-and-white portable, however, there were at least two hours on the daily clock that TV truly mattered. One was at 6 p.m., when Daddy and I would make sure, if we could, that we watched the news on WHIS-TV. Whether that was Mel Barnett or Tiny Thompson, we wanted to be there. Two of my early heroes came on at 6:30 and that would be Chet Huntley and David Brinkley. NBC it was and NBC it still is. That is truly one childhood habit I have not been able to break.
Another inviolate time, not to be tampered with, was the 7:00 p.m. Saturday slot for Flatt & Scruggs. My mother loved her music and she meant to see the Foggy Mountain Boys on that weekly schedule. Once again, I developed that fondness myself and still love the bluegrass and old-time music. After all these years, I still recall most of those songs by heart and am happy to see many of those old shows on Youtube now.
Reading the Daily Telegraph was the first and longest-running means of gathering information. I can never remember a time, even when money was tight, that we did not get a daily paper. It did not matter about the politics because we did not subscribe to the same party as the publisher but we respected everyone’s opinion. Remember, Daddy was a coal miner, a regular working man and we were “labor first and management second.” That came down from the early days of the United Mine Workers of America and reminded us, when contract time approached, of the words of Benjamin Franklin, “We must hang together or we will surely all hang separately.” Still, we all eagerly read the Daily Telegraph every day and trusted that the news was given correctly. I still do and am happy for the opportunity to be part of the family.
Let us just be happy to be part of the generation of “senior leaders” since the average age in Virginia is 38.3 years and in West Virginia 39.6. After all, we can now enjoy the discounts at lunch and sometimes we even get asked our birthdate when we buy medicine that might be considered a bit dangerous.
See you in the morning!
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
