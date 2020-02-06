CHARLESTON — West Virginia legislators will soon get another chance to vote on a bill that would give home-schooled and private school students the opportunity to participate in public school sports and other extracurricular activities.
The so-called Tim Tebow legislation has been passed by the Senate Education Committee and is heading to the Senate floor for readings.
In the House, a similar bill, House Bill 3127, was introduced by Del. Joe Ellington (R-Mercer County), and is now in the House Education Committee. Ellington is chair of that committee and has long supported the bill, and it is expected to be sent to the full House.
Senate Bill 131, called the Tim Tebow Act, permits “students who are home-schooled or taught by a private tutor, or enrolled in a private, parochial, or church school, or school operated by a religious order to participate in extracurricular activities at schools that are members of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.”
However, those students would have to follow guidelines related to grade point average, attendance and the rules and regulations public school students must follow.
The bill is named after football player Tim Tebow, who was instrumental in getting a bill passed in Florida allowing home-schooled students to participate in public school activities, especially sports.
Tebow, who was home-schooled, went on to win the Heisman Trophy in 2007 as a quarterback for the University of Florida.
Since Florida approved the measure in 1996, 30 more states have passed the bill.
The bill has been introduced several times before in West Virginia and faltered, even in 2017 when both the Senate and House passed a version of it and then Gov. Jim Justice refused to sign it.
In 2018, the bill died in committee and it was rejected by the House last year.
Organizations like the State Secondary School Activities Commission and the West Virginia Education Association oppose the bill.
Reasons include any possible diversion of funds from public schools, fairness of requirements of public school students that may not be required of home-schooled students, liability, and extracurricular activities are a privilege that comes with public schools and home-schoolers understand that going in.
Conversely, supports of the bill argue that the parents of home-schooled kids pay the same taxes to support public schools that all parents pay and they should reap benefits.
Del. Eric Porterfield (R-Mercer County) is one of the sponsors of the bill.
“I am excited,” he said. “I think the Tim Tebow bill helps deal with the issue of all young people having the right to be involved in sports and other extracurricular activities offered by public schools. Every student should have that right.”
Porterfield said parents of home-schooled kids pay taxes to support local public schools like other parents do and their children should have the opportunity to participate in sports and other activities.
Porterfield’s daughter Elizabeth, 5 1/2, is home-schooled, he said, and was in the House on Tuesday to open the day’s session standing on his desk leading a prayer and the pledge.
Del. Ed Evans (D-McDowell and Mercer) said if any bill is passed it should be fair to all students, making sure home-schooled and private school students meet all of the requirements to participate and follow all the rules that are required of public school students.
“Just demonstrate to me how it’s fair,” he said.
According to an article in the Beckley Register-Herald, Sen. Charles Trump, who sponsored the bill, said when he hears those who oppose the bill and their arguments, he feels people are justifying why it’s fair to exclude children from taking part in something.
“I just really think that’s the wrong perspective,” Trump said. “We should be looking for ways to expand opportunities for all children in West Virginia, not just children in public schools.”
Andrea Flohr of Shady Spring has four children and has home-schooled for seven years, the article said. She is the Foundations and Essentials Director of Classical Conversations, where her local community serves 55 home-schooled students pre-K to 12th grade.
According to Flohr, Classical Conversations is a classical Christian education resource used by home-schoolers in all 50 states and 15 other countries. As a homeschool mother, she’s for the Tim Tebow bill.
“West Virginia is finishing last when it comes to offering equal opportunity to home-schoolers,” she said. “It is the way the free world is moving as 31 states already offer a Tim Tebow bill or similar bill. It is a very pro-kid piece of legislation, and I will always vote and advocate for things that are pro-kid. We shouldn’t penalize kids from access to opportunities that grow and enrich their lives and help them become the people God created them to be because of how a family chooses to live out their convictions in educating them.”
She’s listened to concerns on both sides of the bill, she said, but feels providing equal opportunity with sports, band and other extracurriculars should belong to all students.
