PRINCETON — A campaign that urges holiday seekers to avoid the reckless behavior of drunk and drugged driving is partnering with local human service and law enforcement agencies to make the Christmas season safer for everyone is now underway
Tie One On For Safety is MADD’s longest running Designated Driver Campaign. Now in its 35th year, Tie One On for Safety originates from the phrase “tie one on,” which is slang for drinking alcohol, organizers said.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), every year nearly 12,000 people die in alcohol- and drug-related crashes. In addition, one person dies every 53 minutes and one person is injured every two minutes from impaired driving, organizers said. Though the problem is evident, there is hope for a safe and happy holiday season.
Community Connections, Inc. and West Virginia State Regional Prevention Directors of the Governor’s Substance Abuse Taskforce – has partnered with local law enforcement, SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) Chapters, local schools and colleges, 4-H and other community leaders and advocates to kick-off the annual “Tie One On For Safety” campaign.
MADD uses the phrase to remind everyone that drinking and driving don’t mix. and to always designate a non-drinking driver. Every holiday season, from now through Jan. 1, MADD is asking people to display a red ribbon in a visible location to remind everyone to always designate a non-drinking driver organizers said. That message is especially important when holiday travel, parties and family gatherings put more people on the roads.
“Together, we can put an end to this 100 percent preventable crime and make this holiday season safer for our loved ones on the roadways, said Greg Puckett, executive director of Community Connections.
“Whether you’ve had one or one too many – drinking and driving is never worth the risk,” Puckett said. “If you’re going to drink, designate a sober driving before the party starts, and always encourage your friends and family to do the same. We want you to be a part of reaching out to our community. We need each county and coalition to be a part and share how coalition/county will be distributing the ribbons.
The goal is distribute about a thousand ribbons in each county.
Ribbons will be given out throughout the community for displaying as a reminder not to drink and drive. Ribbons will be on display at local gas station and liquor stores, collaborating agencies, and at Community Connections Inc. People interested in getting ribbons can contact Candace Harless with the Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities to receive ribbons if needed. The email address is candace@strongcommunities.org
The campaign is reminding the public to use several safety tips during the holiday season:
• Put safety before the party, plan ahead and always designate a non-drinking driver
• Never ride with someone who is impaired
• Choose to be the non-drinking designated driver
• Host parties that include mocktails and other non-alcoholic beverages and provide alternate transportation or accommodations for guests who choose to drink
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
