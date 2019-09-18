PRINCETON — A Bland County, Va. student doing a report about drug terrorist Pablo Escobar is getting a unique opportunity Thursday. Instead of reading about Escobar in books or on the internet, she has a chance to talk with officers who helped bring him to justice.
Retired DEA agent and Mercer County native Steve Murphy and Javier Pena of Colombia will give local people a behind-the-scenes look Thursday at the rise of Escobar and his drug cartel when “Chasing Pablo” comes to the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton. The show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets are $25. Proceeds will benefit the Princeton Police Department.
The experiences Murphy and Pena had while working in Colombia inspired the Netflix series “Narcos,” which tells the story of Escobar’s rise to power and to struggle to bring down him and the Medellin Drug Cartel.
Executive Director Candace Wilson said Tuesday that tickets are still available.
“I think the people who come are really going to love it,” Wilson said. “I plan to pop in and watch it myself. I’m excited to hear the inner workings about how it all went down.”
Murphy said previously that the audience will also learn about how Escobar, who was once rated as one of the richest people in the world, spent the billions of dollars he made with cocaine trafficking to the United States. He built a lavish ranch with its own airstrip and menagerie of exotic animals, and in a case Murphy and his law enforcement colleagues dubbed, “The Deal of the Century,” Escobar built his own luxury prison when he surrendered to the Colombian government. The audience will also hear about how Murphy, Pena and the Colombian National Police searched for Escobar after he escaped.
One person interested in attending Thursday’s show had a special reason to go.
“The lady just called and asked if it would be okay if her daughter could come because she was doing a report on Pablo Escobar,” Wilson said.
Now instead of just reading about the drug terrorist, this Bland County student will have the opportunity to speak with Murphy and Pena firsthand. The audience will have the opportunity to meet the retired agents personally as well as submit questions and obtain autographs, Wilson said.
The idea to host the “Narcos” presentation in Princeton started in March 2018 when Chief T.A. Gray of the Princeton Police Department met Murphy during a law enforcement class in St. Augustine, Fla. Both Murphy and Pena were among the conference’s participants. Gray introduced himself to Murphy and later spoke to him about how well his program would be received back in Princeton. Gray and Murphy talked about the idea again when the retired DEA agent visited Mercer County in December 2018.
One of the presentation’s goals, besides being a fundraiser for the police department, is to give local people working in law enforcement an opportunity to interact with speakers they might otherwise never have a chance to meet, Gray said when Murphy’s visit was announced.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
