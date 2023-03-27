By Mary Catherine Brooks
CNHI News W.Va.
March 11 marked the third anniversary of the global Covid pandemic declaration.
At the start, businesses, government offices, and schools were closed. Family gatherings and public events stopped in an effort to slow the spread.
Mask mandates, social distancing, and sheltering indoors became the norm.
Today, most people have returned to pre-Covid lifestyles, while the virus is still spreading with the threat of a more dangerous variant sweeping the planet, according to officials.
Worldwide, between 900 to 1,000 people are still dying each day as a result of Covid.
Ninety percent of those who die from Covid are over the of age 65, according to medical officials.
The virus spreads easily from person-to-person, carried by respiratory droplets in the air.
Despite the protection provided by vaccines and more people with immunity from past infections, medical experts warn the virus could change at any time to become more transmissible, more deadly, and more capable of evading the body’s immune system.
Wyoming County has lost 137 residents to the virus since Covid spread to the United States three years ago. Mercer County has reported 290 deaths to date. McDowell County has seen 87 virus-related deaths to date and 50 deaths to date in Monroe County. Those numbers represent deaths that occurred from the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to the present.
West Virginia reported its first confirmed case on March 17, 2020, becoming the last state in the nation to do so, and one day after Gov. Jim Justice closed schools across the state to slow the progression of the virus.
West Virginia’s first Covid-related death occurred on March 29, 2020 – an 88-year old female from Marion County.
Statewide, just over 8,000 people have died as a result of Covid. Nationwide, the total is more than 1 million, while the worldwide total is nearing 7 million.
The first Covid-19 case in the United States was reported in Washington State on Jan. 19, 2020 after a 35-year-old man returned from Wuhan, China, four days earlier, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Statewide daily Covid reports began March 13, 2020 and ended Feb. 17, replaced by weekly reports.
The CDC recommends that those who are at high risk of getting very sick should wear a high-quality mask or respirator (e.g., N95) when indoors in public.
Those who live in a household, or have social contact, with someone at high risk for becoming very sick, should consider self-testing to detect infection before contact with that person, the CDC recommends, and should also consider wearing a high-quality mask when indoors with those at high risk for serious illness.
People may choose to mask at any time, according to the CDC.
People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with Covid-19 should wear a high-quality mask or respirator when indoors in public.
The national Public Health Covid emergency is scheduled to end on May 11.
West Virginia’s state of emergency, which began in March 2020, ended on Jan. 1 of this year.
