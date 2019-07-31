PRINCETON - Interstate 77's northbound traffic was backed up for miles Wednesday afternoon soon after a three-vehicle crash was reported near the 14.5 mile marker near Princeton.

The crash occurred when a tractor-trailer and a large pickup truck with Florida license plate collided while passing near a work zone, according to Cpl. D.R. White of the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Detachment. Traffic was moving too fast, and the tractor-trailer ran up on the pickup truck, severely damaging the trailer it was towing and crushing the pickup's bed and the rear half of its cab. 

The pickup truck's driver was transported to a local hospital. He had minor injuries, White said. A third vehicle was involved in the crash, and no other injuries were reported.

Northbound traffic started flowing again about 3:15 p.m. The East River Volunteer Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene. 

The investigation was ongoing Wednesday afternoon.

