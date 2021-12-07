BLUEFIELD — Three separate $1,000 donations received Monday pushed the Community Christmas Tree campaign past the $30,000 mark.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Little Jimmie program — now in its 104th year — provides toys to hundreds of area children who would otherwise go without at Christmas.
Contributions Monday of $4,825 brought this year’s total-to-date to $30,836. That means the campaign is now $9,164 short of its $40,000 goal.
Generous donations of $1,000 a piece were received Monday from Kelli Harshbarger; in memory of Jed and Lee Hunter; and in honor of employees of New Graham Pharmacy, Corner Stone Gift Shop, and New Graham Knives.
That’s in addition to three separate $5,000 donations that were received last week from an anonymous donor.
Momentum now appears to be in the campaign’s favor with the big shopping day for hundreds of area children just a little more than a week away.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there won’t be a traditional Little Jimmie party this year. Instead a online registration and voucher system was utilized that will allow parents to shop for their own children’s gifts at the upcoming shopping event.
The shopping day is scheduled for Tuesday, December 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Wal-Mart in Bluefield, Va. That event will include a gift-wrapping station for the participating parents that will be operated by volunteers with the Bluefield Rotary Club. Bluefield High School basketball players also will be on hand at the shopping event to assist parents.
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree.
Beginning Balance … $26,011.00
• Charles and Mary Bell … $100.00
• In memory of “Baxter” by Weezie and Ben … $50.00
• Baha’is of Princeton … $50.00
• Diane and Edward Grych … $50.00
• In memory of Aaron, Silas, Fairley, and Lyle Maxey by Ruth Maxey … $200.00
• In memory of Bob Bingham and Kathleen Bingham … $50.00
• In memory of Bob and Margaret Meador … $50.00
• James and Delores Easter … $300.00
• In honor of employees of New Graham Pharmacy, Corner Stone Gift Shop, and New Graham Knives … $1,000.00
• Benny and Marietta Buckner … $50.00
• In memory of my Frank by Shirley Saunders … $100.00
• In memory of Jed and Lee Hunter … $1,000.00
• In memory of our parents Bill and Jonna Looney … $100.00
• Janet Costa … $100.00
• In memory of Daune in Winfrey and Roy and Ethel Slade … $100.00
• In memory of Fay and Charles Brewer … $25.00
• In honor of Bill and Bobbie Stamper … $500.00
• Kelli Harshbarger … $1,000.00
Daily Total … $4,825.00
Total-to-date… $30,836.00
