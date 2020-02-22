SKYGUSTY — Three out-of-state residents have been indicted on first-degree murder charges in connection with a 2019 grisly murder and body concealment of a Minnesota man in the Skygusty area of McDowell County.
The case also included the marriage of a father and daughter.
Larry Paul McClure, 55, and his daughter Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 31, both of Pendleton, Ky. were indicted this week by a McDowell County grand jury on charges of murder in the first degree, concealment of a deceased body and conspiracy.
Anna Marie Choudhary, 32, of Boone, N.C., also McClure’s daughter, was indicted on the same charges.
The charges stem from the death of John Thomas McGuire, 38, of Minnesota, who was Amanda McClure’s boyfriend.
McGuire’s body was discovered Sept. 24, 2019, in a grave at a Skygusty residence after a disclosure by McClure to West Virginia State Police officials.
Officials said McClure, a registered sex offender, told police where to find McGuire’s body after being arrested on a registry offense.
Testifying during a preliminary hearing for Choudhary on Nov. 5, 2019, West Virginia State Police Trooper K.M. Saddler said McGuire’s body was originally buried in the backyard of the Skygusty residence but was later moved to a side-yard location where it was discovered by police officials.
During the hearing, Saddler, lead investigator on the case, said all three suspects were involved in McGuire’s murder.
“On or about February 14, Mr. John McGuire was struck in the head with a bottle of wine, then tied up, and then injected with two vials of methamphetamine,” Saddler testified. “After the injection, he was strangled.”
In a letter to McDowell court officials dated Nov. 4, 2019, McClure confessed to the murder of McGuire and provided specifics of the crime, detailing McGuire’s suffocation/strangulation death, and listing the roles he and his two daughters played.
In the letter, McClure painted his daughter Amanda McClure as ringleader of the murder, but added that he does not know her motive for the homicide.
“I cannot tell you why Amanda wanted John McGuire dead,” Larry McClure wrote, then alleged that Amanda was spending McGuire’s monthly Social Security checks.
“All I can do is hope for mercy on this, but my sentence on this really does not matter because I am old and in bad health,” McClure said in the letter. “I will never live to see the parole board in (15) years anyway and that is OK … I will say I am sorry for my part in this crime to both my family and John McGuire’s family.”
In a criminal complaint filed by Saddler, he said Larry McClure, Amanda Naylor McClure and Anna Choudhary did commit “the willful, deliberate and premeditated homicide of Larry McClure.”
Saddler also said the three did “willfully conceal the remains of Mr. McGuire in a shallow grave at Larry McClure’s residence located at 11715 Skygusty Highway located in the Skygusty area of McDowell County.”
A final paragraph in the criminal complaint also revealed a sordid relationship between Larry and Amanda McClure.
“Larry McClure and Amanda McClure are biological father and daughter,” Saddler stated in the complaint. “Larry McClure and Amanda McClure did engage in sexual intercourse at the aforementioned address.”
Three and a half weeks after the Valentine’s Day murder of McGuire, Larry and Amanda McClure traveled across the state line to neighboring Tazewell County, Va., where they married.
The marriage license shows the two were wed on March 11 by a United Methodist Church minster of the gospel.
The marriage license shows Amanda McClure listed the name of another man, not Larry McClure, as her father.
Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said then the marriage of a father and daughter is illegal in Virginia. The crime is a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to six months in jail.
Hieatt said this crime has been in the books for “many, many years.” He speculated that the statute has not been updated recently because it “doesn’t draw attention … it’s something you just don’t see.”
On the last page of McClure’s letter he again confessed to the crime, writing, “I just want it to be over. NO TRIAL. NO TAXPAYERS MONEY SPENT FOR A TRIAL”
McClure also wrote in large, all-cap lettering: “GUILTY/NO CONTEST.”
He printed and signed his name to the bottom of the letter.
All three indicted remain incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail with no bond.
