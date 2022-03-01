BLUEFIELD – Three schools were closed Tuesday after an early morning crash severed power service in the Bluewell area.
A crash reported about 1:08 a.m. on Lorton Lick Road cut power to about 1,508 customers, according to Appalachian Power. The impacted area include Bluewell and Brushfork along with New Hope Road.
Bluewell Elementary School, Montcalm High School and Montcalm Elementary School were closed due to lack of power, according to Assistant Superintendent Rick Ball with Mercer County Schools.
Appalachian Power estimated that service would be restored by 3:30 p.m.
Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to the crash, according to a Mercer 911 dispatcher.
