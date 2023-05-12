One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in Bluefield Friday.
The shooting occurred approximately 1:55 p.m. near the intersection of Frederick Street and Penmar Avenue, according to Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow.
“An 18-year-old male is deceased, and two other victims shot in the legs,” Detective Lt. K.L. Adams of the Bluefield Police Department confirmed later Friday.
Officers are currently on the scene of the incident.
No additional details were immediately available.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
