BLUEFIELD – Three people in Mercer County have been hospitalized by COVID-19 in the past two weeks, the county's health officer said Monday.
The Mercer County Health Department is planning to have drive-through testing Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members of the board of health met Monday to discuss preparations for the free testing.
"We have had three people in the hospital in the last two weeks," said Dr. Kathy Wides, county health officer, said. "Those three are community (transmission) related."
"I think one of them is out," Wides said later.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, Mercer County had seen 37 new cases in the last two weeks. Of all 50 cases in Mercer County to date, 26 percent are related to travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C. and surrounding areas; 24 percent are related to travel to other areas; and 50 percent are related to community transmission.
