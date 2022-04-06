PRINCETON — Three people have been charged in connection with an incident in which a 5-year-old child was present when a gunshot was fired.
The case began when Deputy J.W. Lucas of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Freedom Road and Muncy Lane area of Montcalm, according to a criminal complaint at the Mercer County Magistrate Clerk’s Office.
Callers advised that Jennifer Stables, 37, of Rock had entered a residence April 2, “produced a small black handgun believed to be a revolver, and fired a single shot at her husband, Roger Stables, Lucas said in his report.
“Upon arrival, I spoke with the victim, Roger Stables, who told me he was helping a friend work on his truck at Muncy Mobile Home Park,” Lucas said. “Mr. Stables then stated that his wife, Jennifer Stables, accompanied by her sister Amanda Jennings and brother-in-law Rickey Jennings had rode by him on Muncy Lanes, slowed their vehicle and left.”
The vehicle returned a short time later with Jennifer Stables exiting the vehicle and running up Muncy Lane, Lucas said. “Mrs. Stables then produced a small black handgun that Mr. Stables advised he believed was a revolver, fired a single shot, and finally running back down the hill towards the parked car on Freedom Road. Mr. Stables described the car as a black Pontiac Grand Prix. Mr. Stables also advised that he observed Mrs. Stables’s sister, Amanda Jennings, driving the car.”
Lucas said he spoke with witnesses who corroborated the statement Roger Stables gave to him.
“I then spoke with the park supervisor who had video of the incident,” Lucas stated. “The video also corroborated Mr. Stables’s version of the events.”
Lucas then searched for the vehicle and spotted it coming out of Buttermilk Junction. He then initiated a traffic stop and placed Jennifer Stables, Amanda Jennings, 32 and Rickey Jennings, 36, both of Rock, under arrest.
“It was then found that Mr. and Mrs. Jennings had their 5-year-old son in the vehicle with them at the time of the shooting,” Lucas said in the report.
All three people were transported to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department where a gunshot residue (GSR) kit was used for Jennifer Stables, Lucas stated. The GSR kit was sent to the West Virginia State Police Crime Lab for testing.
“I then spoke with Amanda Jennings and read her Miranda Rights and she waived her right to counsel,” Lucas said in the report. “Mrs. Jennings advised me that she saw her sister Jennifer Stables exit her car with a black revolver, run up the hill and fire one shot at Mr. Stables. Mrs. Jennings also advised that her 5-year-old son was in the car and she begged Mrs. Stables not to shoot.”
“I read Jennifer Stables her Miranda Rights in which she waived,” Lucas said. “Mrs. Stables then advised that she did produce the handgun and point it at Mr. Stables, but still denied firing a shot at Mr. Stables.”
Rickey David Jennings was charged with felonies including conspiracy to commit a felony and child neglect. He is currently free on bond.
Amanda Nicole Jennings was also charged with the felonies of conspiracy to commit a felony and child neglect. She is currently free on bond.
Jennifer Hope Stables was charged with wanton endangerment, conspiracy to commit a felony and child neglect, and was being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
