BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Daily Telegraph has been named the “2022 Newspaper of the Year” by the West Virginia Press Association.
This is the third consecutive year that the Bluefield Daily Telegraph has won the prestigious “Newspaper of the Year” honor from the press association, having first achieved the award in 2020.
The “Newspaper of the Year” award was announced during the West Virginia Press Association’s 2022 Convention, which was held Saturday night in Charleston.
Achieving the “Newspaper of the Year” honor isn’t an easy feat. The staff of the Daily Telegraph first earned the statewide recognition during the pandemic-disrupted year of 2020, repeating the honor in 2021 and now again in 2022. The award is presented annually by the press association to the top newspaper in the state of West Virginia. It celebrates the newspaper with the highest total of combined points from its Editorial and Advertising contests.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph also won first place General Excellence in both Editorial and Advertising for its circulation division and had the most points of any newspaper in the state.
This is the fifth consecutive year that the Daily Telegraph has won first place General Excellence in the news category and the third year the Daily Telegraph has won first place General Excellence in the advertising category.
“Being named Newspaper of the Year is an honor and a testament to the hard working people at The Daily Telegraph,” Publisher Fred Scheller said. “It truly is a team effort and I am proud of the staff and this accomplishment. It is a reflection of everyone who works there.”
“In the entire state of West Virginia, Mercer and Tazewell county readers and businesses have the ‘Best’ newspaper in the state,” Bluefield Daily Telegraph General Manager Terri Hale said. “Our staff is committed to writing stories for our readers and creating marketing strategies for advertisers that are award winning in both print and digital. What a team we have in the southern part of the state! And, I am glad to be a part of it.”
“Our team in Bluefield strives daily to serve the people of this region with important, relevant and factual content,” Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry said. “Our job is to provide the readers and residents of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia with timely and accurate stories. But it is certainly an honor to be recognized by our peers with this prestigious award.”
Each year, the West Virginia Press Association convention is the largest gathering of newspaper professionals in the state. In both 2020 and 2021, the association had to move its convention to an online format due to the pandemic. Despite winning “Newspaper of the Year” in 2020 and 2021, this year is the first time the staff of the Daily Telegraph was able to accept the award in-person and celebrate at a live convention.
The Daily Telegraph took home first-place awards in numerous categories, including a first-place award by Perry in the Best In-Depth or Investigative Reporting category; a first place award by Perry in the Best News Columnist category; a first-place award by reporter Greg Jordan in the Best Coverage of Breaking News category; a first-place award by reporter Charles Boothe in the “Best Lifestyles Columnist” category; a first-place award by assistant editor Charles Owens in the Best COVID-19 Coverage category; a first place award by Perry and Owens in the Best Editorial Page category; a first place award by news editor Andy Patton in the Best Front Page category; a first place award by sports editor George Thwaites in the Best Headline Writing category; a first place award by Tom Bone in the Best Illustration, Cartoon or Graphic category; and a first-place award by the staff in the Best Service to the Community category for the annual Community Christmas Tree campaign spearheaded by the newspaper and a team of community volunteers.
Daily Telegraph photographer/videographer Jessica Nuzzo also won first place awards in a number of categories, including the Best News Photography, Best Feature Photography, Best Photo Essay, and Best Photographer/Videographer.
The full list of news and advertising awards won by the Daily Telegraph staff are as follows:
Editorial:
Best coverage of breaking news:
• First place: Historic church caves suddenly in Bramwell, Greg Jordan
• Second place: Found safe, Greg Jordan
• Third place: Murder on Methodist Hill, Samantha Perry
Best in-depth or investigative reporting:
• First place: Pattern of impropriety, Samantha Perry
Best legal affairs reporting:
• First place: 25 years in prison, Greg Jordan
• Second place: Woman gets 40 years in torture, murder case, Samantha Perry
• Third place: ‘Guilty, Your Honor,’ Samantha Perry
Best editorial: • First place: Unbelievable!, Charles Owens
Best news columnist:
• First place: Empathy; Blackness amid the snow; Ashes to the river, Samantha Perry
• Second place: I was no longer number ‘11’; I refuse to thank; It wasn’t the electric bill, Charles Owens
Best front page:
• First place: September 3, Andy Patton
Best Lifestyle columnist:
• First place: Come to think of it; What we missed the most; People grew up faster, Charles Boothe
News photography:
• First place: ‘Guilty, Your Honor,’ Jessica Nuzzo
• Second place: Deadly devastation, Jessica Nuzzo
Feature photography:
• First place: Ash Wednesday Mass, Jessica Nuzzo
• Third place: Mud Pig Day, Jessica Nuzzo
Sports photography:
• Third place: Graham Invitational Cross Country Meet, Jessica Nuzzo
Photo essay:
• First place: Flash floods in Hurley, Jessica Nuzzo
• Second place: Veteran’s Day, Jessica Nuzzo, Greg Jordan
• Third Place: Halloween Houses, Jessica Nuzzo
Best video
• Second place: L.E.A.D. Program Community Garden, Jessica Nuzzo
• Third Place: National Telecommunicator Week
Best illustration, cartoon or graphic:
• First place: Are we out of the woods yet?, Tom Bone
Best photographer/videographer:
• First place: Hurley flood; Bramwell church collapse video; Ash Wednesday; Stair climb, Jessica Nuzzo
Best editorial page:
• First place: July 11, 13 and 14, Samantha Perry, Charles Owens
• Best lifestyle pages:
• First place: January 31, Emily Rice
• Second place: October 31, Andy Patton
• Third place: February 14, Emily Rice
Best headline writing:
• First place: WV sends Longhorns to steakhouse; Dances with Wolves; Standard bearers, George Thwaites
• Second place: Snowball; No penalty for face mask; The eyes have it, Andy Patton
• Third place: Uncooperative cows…; Baby boy taken in Giles; Pays to get vaccinated, James Trent
Best newspaper design
• First place: September 12, July 4, Staff
Best single issue
• First place: September 12, Staff
Best COVID-19 coverage
• First place: Vaccine lottery; Griffith opposes; Northam blames; Justice walks tightrope; Persuade and educate, Charles Owens
Service to the community:
• First place: Community Christmas Tree (“Little Jimmie”), Staff, The Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Best special section
• First place: Destinations April 2021, Staff
• Second place: Eyes of Appalachia – Pride 2021, Staff
Best sports news and feature reporting
• Second place: Long-time sports writer, broadcaster Lloyd Combs dies of COVID-19, George Thwaites
• Third place: No Tickets at the Gate, Charles Owens
Best sports columnist
• Second place: 2021: Order versus chaos; Mavs’ Mustain; Graham trip to Nandua a hassle, George Thwaites
Best sports event reporting
• Third place: Resistance is Feudal, Tom Bone
Best sports pages:
• Third place: December 31, George Thwaites
Advertising:Best single black and white ad — quarter page or less:
• First place: Kids Care Clinic, Staff
• Third place: Lynns Drive Inn, Staff
Best single black & white ad – larger than a quarter page
• Second place: Big Walker, Staff
Best COVID-19 related advertising
• First place: Facts on Vaccines, Staff
•••
Best newspaper promotional campaign
• First place: Go Fish, Staff
Best political ad
• First place: Your Dime, Staff
• Second place: Manchin 2, Staff
• Third place: Manchin 1, Staff
Best color ad – quarter page or less
• First place: Railyard, Staff
Best promotion of public notice
• First place: View Public Notices, Staff
• Third place: Email Legals, Staff
Best online advertising campaign
• First place: Bland County Medical, Staff
• Second place: Coalfields, Staff
• Third place: Payne Industrial, Staff
Best online static ad:
• First place: BB&T, Staff
• Second place: WVSOM, Staff
Best online motion ad:
• Third place: Bluefield Gear, Staff
Best classified section
• First place: BDT, Staff
Best classified ad
• First place: Automall, Staff
• Second place: PCH, Staff
Best process color ad – larger than a quarter page
• Second place: Lingamaneni, Staff
Best newspaper promotional campaign
• Second place: Chase the Sun 2, Staff
Best theme pages:
• Second place: Breast Cancer B4 and B5
Best special section – Sports
• Second place: Football Blitz, Staff
Best special section:
• Third place: Progress
