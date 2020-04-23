WILCOE — The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that three of the six McDowell County residents who were diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) have recovered and are now out of quarantine. Three new deaths were reported in other parts of West Virginia.
There have been no deaths related to COVID-19 in McDowell County, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the health department. In addition to the diagnosed cases, 150 tests have been administered and 20 results were pending that morning.
To be considered fully recovered, the CDC says the following must occur: at least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications; improvement in respiratory symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath; and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
The results had come back on 15 tests by that afternoon. Results on the remaining tests are expected today, Nurse Director Shannon Hardee, LPH said.
“All the ones we got back (Wednesday) are all negative,” she stated.
The patients who have recovered were told to continue staying at home and practice social distancing.
“Yes, when we make that call to them that they are recovered, I also tell them to still keep those trips outside your home to a minimum for necessities such as groceries. Things like that are understandable. We also ask that they wear a mask when they’re in public.”
The rest of the public is being asked to wear masks and observe other precautions, too, Hardee said. They are asked to practice social distancing and avoid large groups.
“And we’ve also thrown in there to avoid out-of-state travel because some of ours (cases) are travel related,” she added.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported Wednesday afternoon that Mercer County still had nine confirmed cases. Monroe County still had five cases
The Mercer County Health Department reported Wednesday that 11 coronavirus (COVID-19) tests were still pending. No new positive cases had been reported in Mercer County as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to sanitarian Matthew Bragg.
Confirmed cases were recorded by the DHHR in the following counties: Barbour (4), Berkeley (125), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (35), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (109), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (141), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (10), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (24), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (19), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).
In Virginia, the state Department of Health’s latest numbers showed that 60,778 people had been tested. Virginia had a total of 10,266 cases and 1,659 hospitalizations. There had been 349 deaths.
Buchanan County had 12 confirmed coronavirus cases and Tazewell County had four. Giles County’s numbers stayed the same at four cases. Eleven cases were reported in Wythe County along with one hospitalization and one death. Russell County had two cases with one hospitalization.
