BLUEFIELD — Three more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in the region while numbers of confirmed virus cases continued to increase.
Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported Wednesday morning by the Virginia Department of Health for Tazewell County, which brings the county’s coronavirus death toll to date to 19. In Virginia, health officials do not release the age or gender of those who have died of COVID-19.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) also confirmed the COVID-19 related death of a 79-year-old male in Mercer County. That brought Mercer County’s coronavirus death toll to date to 52.
According to the Mercer County Health Department, there are now 1,307 active coronavirus cases in Mercer County alone.
In addition to Mercer County’s new death, the state DHHR recorded 33 other virus-related deaths, including a 33-year-old woman from Summers County.
Further south, the McDowell County Health Department Officials confirmed 19 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the overall total cases to 963 with 153 being active.
The 19 new cases reported Wednesday were attributed to community spread, county health officials said. There were 153 active cases located throughout McDowell County. Nine of the active cases were hospitalized with one of them on a ventilator.
In Gary, the McDowell Nursing & Rehabilitation Center identified a patient and two employees who had tested positive for COVID-19. The patients was being cared for in an isolation area and the employees were staying at home in quarantine, according to a statement Wednesday from the center. Testing for all patients and employees was continuing to identify and isolate possible virus cases.
The center had its first vaccination clinic on Dec.15, and all patients and employees were offered the vaccine, center officials said. Seventy-two patients took the vaccine and 11 chose not to take the vaccine at that time. Out of 136 employees, 68 took the vaccine during the clinic. Employees and patients who did not take the first dose will be offered the vaccine again during an upcoming clinic.
In Monroe County, the number of confirmed cases had grown from 519 to 547. There was one new hospitalization, bringing the total to six, and the county’s total number of deaths related to COVID-19 remained at 11, according to county health officials. Ninety-eight of the confirmed cases were active.
The DHHR also reported 1,452 new virus cases across West Virginia over the last 24 hours. Statewide, there were 24,433 active coronavirus cases in West Virginia as of Wednesday morning.
State health officials said that as of Wednesday, 37,862 West Virginians have received their first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine.
