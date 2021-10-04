BLUEFIELD — Three Fulbright Scholars who call three different countries home are now offering classes that give their students not only lessons in another language, but a better understanding of the cultures in those countries.
Bluefield State College now has three Fulbright Language Teaching Assistants: Murilo de Quadros of Brazil, Ekaterina Shemiakina of Russia and El Mehdi El Bouzkri of Morocco. Getting Fulbright scholars to Bluefield State was not a quick and easy process, but it was one that will benefit the college’s students and the community, said Dr. Sudhakar R. Jamkhandi, Ph.D., director of International Initiatives at Bluefield State.
“It takes the better part of one year for candidates to be confirmed after they first submit their applications to participate in this program,” Jamkhandi said. “The end results, though, are worth it—our students become more engaged with the world.”
“We at Bluefield State, we are very keen on trying to produce citizens who are aware of global affairs, not just the local things; so the formal process starts in the wintertime around December or January,” Jamkhandi said. “At that point I sought the support of the provost because my request that I fill out on my end has to be supported with a written letter of support by the provost that we wish to have such language study courses and cultural studies courses. We have selected the languages and the cultures to study in a focused manner because we have partners in the different locations except Morocco, and we hope to have a partner there.”
Quadros said that he learned about the Fulbright Scholars program during his first year of college. Americans in the program were teaching Brazilian students English and giving lessons about American culture.
“This is how I knew I could come to the US and be part of the program; so after I graduated, I enrolled in the program and was accepted, happily,” he said. “This is how I got involved in the program.”
Quadros planned to welcome his new students to class Monday and start off by teaching them how to present themselves in Portuguese and basics such as saying hello and goodbye. The class will include lessons about Brazil’s culture.
“I think it’s especially important for students who learn a language I think they need to understand that they need to work a lot. It’s not just going to class. We also show them that they can listen and watch Brazilian, Portuguese videos and music,” he said.
Besides using textbooks, students can have fun learning about a country’s language and culture by watching a television series made in that country, Quadros said.
“On Netflix there is a very nice show. It’s mystery, but it’s mixed with folklore from Brazil, so it’s very interesting because you get to know a lot of folklore, tales we know,” he said.
Shemiakina said that she was looking for a way to work or study in the United States when she learned about the Fulbright program.
“It allowed me to do both, so I reviewed the requirements to make sure I fit all of them and I applied, and here I am,” she said. “I am teaching pretty much standard Russian. You can be in whatever part of the country, and people will be able to understand you perfectly anywhere.”
Shemiakina has been teaching for about a month now. She said that at this point she is focusing on the Russian language, but plans to expand her lessons into the country’s culture.
Bouzkri was unavailable Friday for comment.
“First of all, I think it’s just a wonderful opportunity for our students to learn more about other countries, other cultures,” Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Ted A Lewis said. “I would say that we are among the only four-year institutions in America that’s hosting three Fulbright scholars right now. And for a college the size of Bluefield State, that is just extremely impressive. I’m delighted that we have each of our scholars with us and they have the opportunity to teach our students.”
Lewis also said that with such a resources on campus, Bluefield State didn’t want to limit the opportunity just to its students.
“I’m announcing that we’re going to be having community education courses where anyone in our community can take these courses from these three Fulbright scholars. They would enroll as a community member and not a degree seeking student at our college, but let’s say somebody wanted to learn more about Russia and the Russian language, or Brazil and Portuguese or to learn more about Morocco and the Arabic language and culture, we’re going to give them that opportunity. They can certainly contact us at the college, and any community member can come and take this course. We will make these courses available to them.”
The classes were scheduled to start on Monday, Oct 4, Lewis said. People interested in taking the courses can call 304-327-4060.
