CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported that as of 5 p.m. Wednesday there had been 26,961 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 963 positive cases, 25,998 negative results and 29 deaths.
Additional deaths that have been reported in an official capacity were an 85-year old woman from Jackson County, an 85-year old woman from Kanawha County, and a 69-year old woman from Barbour County, according to the DHHR.
“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect vulnerable residents.”
Mercer County was still at nine confirmed cases Wednesday and McDowell County still had six cases. Monroe County had five cases, according to the DHHR.
In Virginia, the state department of health reported that 60,788 people had been tested. There were 10,266 total cases with 1,659 hospitalizations and 349 deaths.
Buchanan County had 12 confirmed cases and Russell County had two. Tazewell County had four virus cases and Giles County had another four cases. Wythe County had 11 cases and one death.
