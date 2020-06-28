CHARLESTON — Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mercer County on Sunday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, bringing the total number of positive cases to 36.
Of the 36 cases confirmed in Mercer County, 13 of them have recovered and left isolation, according to the West Virginia DHHR website. Twenty-three cases are currently active.
To date, 3,602 people in Mercer County have been tested for COVID-19 according to the DHHR. As of Sunday, there were 167,570 confirmatory lab tests with 2,832 total cases and 93 deaths statewide.
Next door in the Commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Health reported a large increase in new virus cases for Buchanan County on Saturday with 13. Two new cases were reported in Tazewell County on Saturday. No new cases were reported in either county on Sunday. To date, there are 61,736 total cases, 6,136 total hospitalizations and 1,732 deaths statewide in Virginia.
No new cases were reported in McDowell County. The number of confirmed cases remains at six, with all six cases recovered.
