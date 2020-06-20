PRINCETON — Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Mercer County, according to the Mercer County Health Department, bringing the total of positive cases to 19 as of June 20.
According to the Health Department, the cases are community transmission related. The individuals who tested positive have been placed in isolation, and contact tracing has also been completed.
Of the 19 cases confirmed in Mercer County, 13 of them have recovered and left isolation, while the remaining six are still quarantined.
Three other cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Mercer County earlier in the week. Those three cases were found to be related to domestic travel, while the three newest cases were spread by other members of the community.
Individuals who are identified through contact tracing are required to self-isolate to avoid spreading the virus further. It was not immediately known how many people were identified through contact tracing related to the three newest cases on Saturday.
