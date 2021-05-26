By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON — State health officials are reporting another two COVID-19 related deaths in Mercer County. A third new death was reported in neighboring Tazewell County.
In all, seven new virus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia Wednesday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources, including a 62-year old male and an 80-year old male, both from Mercer County.
The DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard is still showing 117 virus-related deaths for Mercer County, but with the two new deaths reported Wednesday, that number will likely climb to 119.
“We must prevent COVID from taking more of our loved ones,” DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said in a prepared statement. “West Virginians ages 12 and older can stop the loss of life by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”
The Mercer County Health Department is holding another Pfizer/Moderna vaccine clinic at the Karen Preservati Center in Princeton on Thursday from 11 to 7 p.m. The center is located at 704 Maple Street, Princeton.
No appointment is necessary to receive the vaccine, which is free.
Vaccination rates in Mercer County remain low. So far only about 38.6 percent of the county’s population has received a vaccine.
According to the DHHR, there approximately 309 active virus cases in Mercer County.
The state was still reporting a cumulative total Wednesday of 34 cases of the more contagious United Kingdom variant in Mercer County. Of that number, it was not immediately clear Wednesday how many of the U.K. variant cases were still considered active.
The Virginia Department of Health also reported a new virus-related death Wednesday in Tazewell County. That brings the county’s cumulative total of virus-related deaths to date to 71.
In Virginia, health officials do not report the age or gender of those individuals who are classified as COVID-19 related deaths. The state also doesn’t provide a county-by-county listing of vaccination rates.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.