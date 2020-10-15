PRINCETON – More positive COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in one of Mercer County's high schools.
There are three positive COVID-19 cases at PikeView High School, officials with Mercer County Schools said. The three individuals were previously quarantined and will remain quarantined. Students and staff known to be exposed have been quarantined.
The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing. Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed.
Also Thursday, a new case of COVID-19 was reported at Straley School in Princeton.
The positive COVID-19 was confirmed for an employee at Straley School in Princeton, according to a statement issued by Mercer County Schools.
Students and staff known to be exposed have been quarantined. The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing, school officials said. Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed.
