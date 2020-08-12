By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Three more residents of Mercer County have died as a result of COVID-19, state officials said Wednesday morning. That brings the county’s coronavirus death toll to date to 16.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Mercer County, an 81-year old female from Mercer County, and a 79-year old female from Mercer County, Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, said.
“Our hearts go out to all who are grieving during this time,” Crouch said.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases to date in Mercer County currently stands at 214, according to the Mercer County Health Department, a figure that is slightly higher than the 208 cases being reported by the state. The state says 154 of those cases in Mercer County are currently considered active.
The bulk of the deaths in Mercer County have occurred at the Princeton Health Care Center, which is considered a major COVID-19 hot spot by the state.
Crouch didn’t immediately confirm Wednesday morning if the three new deaths are related to the nursing home or not. That information may be released later today when Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a virtual press conference briefing.
