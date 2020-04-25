WELCH — Two additional coronavirus patients in McDowell County have recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine, health officials said Friday.
These two individuals are in addition to three others who were released from quarantine on Wednesday, according to a statement released Friday by the McDowell County Health Department. That means only one COVID-19 patient in the county is still under quarantine.
The health department said in order to be considered fully recovered from the virus, an individual must go at least three days, or 72 hours, without a fever and without the use of fever reducing medications; must show improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and seven days must have passed since symptoms first appeared.
The health department said approximately 160 tests have been administered to date with five results still pending.
In neighboring Mercer County, another 16 COVID-19 test results are still pending, according to Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department.
Nine coronavirus cases have been reported in Mercer County to date, but seven of those nine patients have since recovered from the virus and have been released from quarantine.
Bragg said the Mercer County Health Department is still encouraging citizens to practice social distancing of at least six feet and to wear a mask or face covering when social distancing is not possible.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 5 p.m. Friday there have been 32,419 laboratory results received for COVID-19 with 1,010 positive cases, 31,409 negative results and 32 deaths.
That’s up from 31 deaths on Thursday.
The death of an 84-year old female from Jackson County has been officially confirmed as the 32nd death in West Virginia. “We join the family in mourning the passing of this West Virginian,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, said in a press release.
As of Friday evening, Monroe County was still holding at five confirmed cases.
In Southwest Virginia, local numbers are holding steady. Tazewell County still has four cases, and all four individuals have since recovered from the virus and have been released from quarantine. Buchanan County is still reporting 12 cases with no hospitalizations and no deaths.
Bland County still has no cases of COVID-19 and Wythe County has 11 cases with one hospitalization and one death. Giles County is still holding at four cases.
However, numbers are higher in other counties across the region, including 50 cases in Montgomery County, which is home to Virginia Tech, and 30 cases and three deaths in Washington County, which is home to the Abingdon area.
A death from the virus also has been reported in Wise and Scott counties in Southwest Virginia.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
