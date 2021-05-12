By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Health officials are attributing another three deaths in the region to COVID-19, including a 44-year-old male from Mercer County.
That’s one of the youngest deaths to date in Mercer County to be associated with COVID-19. In all, 14 new virus-related deaths were reported Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
The state also reported 340 new virus cases statewide Wednesday. But in Mercer County active virus cases are still falling. The number of active cases Wednesday stood at 285, which is down from 295 active cases on Monday.
So far 21,115 people in Mercer County have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That equates to roughly 35.9 percent of the county’s population, according to the DHHR. Of that number, 8,539 are above the age of 65.
There were no changes Wednesday reported by the state in terms of the more contagious U.K. variant of COVID-19. Mercer County is still reporting 12 cases of the U.K. variant and McDowell County is still reporting 11. Monroe County is still reporting five cases of the U.K. variant.
In neighboring Virginia, health officials are attributing another two deaths in Tazewell County to COVID-19.
The number of virus-related deaths to date in Tazewell County has now climbed to 71. In Virginia, health officials do not release the age or gender of individuals whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19.
Only two new virus cases were reported Tuesday in Tazewell County, according to the state.
—Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
