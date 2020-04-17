CHARLESTON — Three more deaths have been reported in West Virginia as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported at 5 p.m. Friday that there have been 19,088 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 775 positive cases, 18,313 negative results and 16 deaths.
The additional three deaths are an 85-year old woman from Wood County and a 74-year old woman and 91-year old woman, both from Wayne County, the DHHR said.
“As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents. Our sincere condolences are extended to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.
The confirmed cases per county, as of Friday evening, are as follows: Barbour (4), Berkeley (106), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (28), Fayette (4), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (28), Jackson (40), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (104), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (42), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (83), Monroe (2), Morgan (8), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (74), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (29), Wyoming (1).
In neighboring Virginia, 48,997 people had been tested for the virus as of Friday with 7,491 confirmed cases, 1,221 hospitalizations and 231 deaths.
Tazewell County is still reporting four cases, along with 12 cases in Buchanan County, which is considered an outbreak site by the Virginia Department of Health due to a cluster of infections at the Mountain Mission School in Grundy. Wythe County is now reporting eight confirmed cases. Bland County has none.
