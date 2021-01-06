By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Another three COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Mercer County.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, an 80-year-old female from Mercer County, an 82-year-old female from Mercer County and a 93-year-old female from Mercer County were among 39 new virus-related deaths confirmed in the state Wednesday.
The DHHR also reported 1,516 new virus cases in West Virginia over the last 24 hours. The Mountain State is currently reporting 27,626 active COVID-19 cases.
According to the Mercer County Health Department, 1,594 virus cases in Mercer County are currently considered active. The county’s pandemic death toll to date has climbed to 61. The health department reported 14 confirmed new virus cases Wednesday along with 18 probable cases.
No new virus-related deaths were reported Wednesday in neighboring Southwest Virginia, although the number of new virus cases are still increasing in most of the Southwest Virginia counties covered by the Daily Telegraph.
Both West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam are scheduled to hold virtual pandemic briefings today. It is not yet known if either governor will announce any new virus restrictions during their briefings today.
