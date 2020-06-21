PRINCETON — Mercer County health officials reported three new coronavirus cases in the county on Sunday, bringing the Mercer County total up to 22.
According to the release, two of the three were travel related, while the remainder was a result of community transmission. The new cases have been placed in isolation, and contact tracing on the three new cases has already been completed.
It was unclear Sunday how many were at-risk individuals were identified through contact tracing.
The Mercer County Health Department confirmed three new cases on Saturday as well, all three of which resulted from community transmission.
This raises Mercer County's total case count to 22. Of those positive cases, 13 have recovered and are no longer in isolation. The remaining 9 are still isolated.
The Virginia Department of Health also listed a new case in Bland County. Bland had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, June 17. The newest case on Sunday brings the Bland County total up to 2.
