By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Three more area residents have died of COVID-19.
Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported Wednesday by the Virginia Department of Health for Tazewell County, which brings the county’s coronavirus death toll to date to 19. In Virginia, health officials do not release the age or gender of those who have died of COVID-19.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources also confirmed the COVID-19 related death of a 79-year-old male in Mercer County. That brings Mercer County’s coronavirus death toll to date to 52.
According to the Mercer County Health Department, there are now 1,307 active coronavirus cases in Mercer County alone.
In addition to the new death in Mercer County, 33 other virus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia, including a 33-year-old woman from Summers County.
The DHHR also reported 1,452 new virus cases in the Mountain State over the last 24 hours. Statewide, there were 24,433 active coronavirus cases in West Virginia as of Thursday morning, the DHHR said.
So far, 37,862 residents of West Virginia have received the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.