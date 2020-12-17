BLUEFIELD – Three new local COVID-19 deaths, two of them in Mercer County and the third in neighboring Tazewell County, Va., were reported Thursday by health officials in both states.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported that two male patients, both of them 76 years old, had passed away in Mercer County. This brings the county's total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 50.
A new COVID-19 death was reported in Tazewell County, according to the Virginia Department of Health. This new death brought the county's total number of virus deaths to nine.
“Every life lost to this deadly virus leaves a hole in a family, a community and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, West Virginia DHHR cabinet secretary. “I offer my deepest sympathies to all who are mourning a loved one today.”
Statewide, another 32 coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia.
