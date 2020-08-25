PRINCETON — Area officials are investigating a “disturbing” act of vandalism in Mercer County.
Camp Creek State Park, Brush Creek Falls and Pinnacle Rock State Park were all vandalized at some point over the weekend. Signs were torn down, tables were overturned, a kiosk was damaged and more.
“It’s kind of disturbing,” County Commissioner Greg Puckett said. “This is actual physical destruction.”
Puckett said all of the signs were torn down at Brush Creek Falls, a roof was ripped off of a kiosk at Pinnacle Rock and signs at Camp Creek were thrown into the water. Tables were overturned at Brush Creek Falls and a picnic shelter was damaged at Pinnacle Rock. Puckett said state park officials are investigating the damage.
“I am at a loss,” Puckett said of the act of vandalism. “We are spending so much time and effort into trying to beautify our county. Cleaning it up not only for the people who come and visit but also the people who live here. For such senseless vandalism to happen, it is just disheartening. We are better than this. So we’ve got to start acting this way.”
Puckett said damage estimates to the three state parks are still being determined. He said all three cases could be connected.
“Until there is a formal investigation, I don’t want to speculate,” Puckett said. “But I do think there is a trend. There are certain things that happened at each location that are consistent.”
Puckett said the vandalism will be investigated by local and state officials.
“It’s going to be an active investigation,” Puckett said. “We are going to treat it with the intensity it deserves. If and when we catch you — whoever that is — you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
