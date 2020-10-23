PRINCETON — Three members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department have tested positive for COVID-19, but deputies are continuing to answer calls, Sheriff Tommy Bailey said Thursday.
Bailey said that three members of the department, civilian and law enforcement, have tested positive within the last week.
“We’ve got three off,” Bailey said. “We’re just taking precautionary measures and having (the department) cleaned.”
Other personnel have gone into quarantine. Chief Deputy Joe Parks, who said he was in quarantine and waiting for test results, stated that the department was having more deep cleaning in its offices daily.
“We’re taking precautions and anybody who had any symptoms has been told to report for a rapid test,” Parks said. “So far, that’s been fine.”
Deputies working with the public are continuing to take precautions including the wearing of masks, and wearing them while in the office as well, Parks said.
“The ones who don’t absolutely have to be there, they’re taking a couple of days off for precautionary measures; but the deputies are still responding to calls as normal,” Bailey said.
The sheriff’s department is not the first part of the Mercer County Courthouse to see employees test positive for COVID-19. In late August, County Clerk Verlin Moye, who has returned to work, tested positive. The county clerk’s office closed temporarily, but has since reopened. People coming to the courthouse to conduct business or to vote at the early polling place there are being required to wear masks.
