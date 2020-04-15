By SAMANTHA PERRY
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
ATHENS — Three Mercer County men and a child were rescued early Wednesday morning after becoming lost while hiking in the Brush Creek Falls area.
Rescuers had to rappel off a cliff to reach the stranded hikers, who had traversed off marked trails and were not attired to withstand cold weather conditions Tuesday night, West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officer G.W. Wood said.
Wood said the men and juvenile went for a hike in the public area of Brush Creek Falls. “Rather than using the marked trails, they decided to hike on the other side of the river (Brush Creek). There are no marked trails on that side.”
The men called Mercer County 911 around 8 p.m. Tuesday for assistance.
Wood, who is familiar with the area, said he was able to make contact with one of the individuals by cellphone.
“We found them around 10 p.m.,” Wood said. “But locating them was not as difficult as getting them out.”
Recent rains resulted in high water in the area, and the hikers could not be rescued “from the bottom,” Wood said.
“The fire department had to rig rappel ropes and go down some pretty substantial cliffs,” Wood said.
“There were a lot of cliffs and drop-offs — a lot of pine and laurel — and the water is up in the creek,” Wood said. “At normal flow we could have come in from the bottom, but due to the high water we had to go over the cliff. Based on weather and everything, coming in from the top was the best way to reach them.”
The Athens and Pipestem fire departments, Princeton Rescue Squad and Department of Natural Resources were on scene around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday assisting with the rescue, a Mercer County 911 dispatcher reported.
Wood said members of the Pipestem Fire Department — who came in for “the rope work” — rappelled off the cliff, put the hikers in safety harnesses, and then brought them up the rock face one at a time.
“Once they were up the cliff, we still had to walk another 200 yards from where they hauled them up, and then it was another quarter-mile to the closest vehicle,” Wood said.
Wood said the hikers were not dressed appropriately to spend a night out in the woods. “One was in tennis shoes, and another was wearing shorts.”
“They were underdressed and didn’t have any type of equipment to spend the night,” he said. “They were in a pretty precarious spot.”
Wood said the rescue concluded around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“They (the hikers) all checked out and were doing well,” he said, noting they declined EMS transport.
Wood praised the firefighters who carried out the rescue.
“In this case, they had to rappel over a vertical face,” he said. “Those guys did a great job.”
