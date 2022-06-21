PRINCETON — It’s been said that the best way to learn a profession is to actually do the work and see it being done, so three interns are living in the world of the law by working this summer in the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Princeton residents Dalton Ash, 22, and Diana Bailey, 23, have been working at the prosecutor’s office alongside Daniel Boothe, 24, of Pipestem. Besides working with the assistant prosecutors by doing research and other tasks and observing court hearings, they recently helped prepare indictments for the June 2022 session of the Mercer County Grand Jury.
Ash said he is not yet in law school, but plans to attend the law school at West Virginia University.
“Most of what we do is help the assistant prosecutors, just anybody who needs anything,” Ash said. “We do a lot of observations and we sit in the courtrooms. Help with indictments; really, whatever they need. I’m not law school yet. I’m trying to gain as much information as I can before I actually. I’ve been accepted.”
Ash has not decided whether he wants to become a prosecutor, but he is considering it.
“With all the experience I’m getting, it’s going to be hard not to go this way,” he said.
Like Ash, Boothe is thinking about the possibility of becoming a prosecutor.
“It’s definitely on the table. When you get into law school, they really don’t even let you decide that until your second year. They just give you the general knowledge,” Boothe said, adding that he was now seeing the criminal side of the law and seeing if he liked it.
Each intern has a different reason for seeking a career in the law.
Ash said that he considered a career in engineering, but decided to try the legal profession instead. He liked the analytical side of engineering, but not the math. The careers his parents, Angela Walters and Matt Ash, pursued helped to influence his decision.
“My mother is a lawyer, so it’s always been a big thing in my life,” Ash said. “And I saw judges and lawyers all the time. and my dad is a police officer.”
Boothe said that seeing episodes of “Law & Order” while he was growing up helped to steer him toward the law.
“I feel like I’ve always wanted to have a legal career,” he said. “I like the problem solving, and I feel like it’s a challenge.”
Bailey was drawn to the law when she was an undergraduate.
“During undergrad with Concord University, I did criminal justice as part of my degree, and we focused a lot on prison reform,” Bailey said. “So I always figured there’s no better way to fix the justice system than being a part of it. There’s a lot of things I feel need to be better, cases that need to be looked at a second time.”
Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran said that having the three interns this summer is a good opportunity for them and for the future of his office.
“It’s hard to find lawyers who want to be prosecutors. Most lawyers want to get into civil practice or criminal defense practice, and there doesn’t appear to be enough interest in the prosecutor’s side,” Cochran said. “It’s hard work, it’s stressful work. It’s a huge responsibility. Typically, we don’t pay our assistant prosecutors very much money.”
Cochran hopes more law students will consider being prosecutors.
“There’s just so much more money to be made in the private practice of law, so what I’m trying to do is catch these kids early, get them in here and get them interested in doing this type of work,” he said. “They’re all three local and at least two of the three have indicated that they’re interested in public service work and like this side of it as far as the prosecution side. If we can keep them on track and get them in here during the summer time during breaks from law school, I hope they get interested in coming back and working here for the people of Mercer County.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
